G Adventures Begins 2023 Change Makers Agent Challenge
Tour Operator G Adventures Lacey Pfalz March 02, 2023
G Adventures is launching its annual agent challenge, Change Makers, for the first time since the pandemic began, offering incentives for travel advisors to book G Adventures trips for their clients.
The Change Makers challenge begins March 1 and ends June 30, 2023. Thirteen top ‘makers of change’ will be chosen from each of the tour operator’s major markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland, continental Europe, Canada, the United States, and Australia and New Zealand. Eight of these advisors will be those with the most bookings, while the other five will be randomly selected. The advisors will be invited to attend the Change Makers Summit on September 22-28, 2023.
Travel advisors receive one entry into the challenge per traveler booked.
“The feedback from our community following the inaugural Change Makers Summit in 2019 was incredible,” said Jeremy Brady, National Sales Manager for G Adventures in USA & Latin America. “At G Adventures, together alongside our travel advisors, we change the lives of our travelers when they choose to explore the world with us. As pioneers of community tourism, our style of small group travel also helps change the lives of people in the places we visit. We’re so excited to not just welcome our valued travel advisors on this special trip, but to also celebrate the return to travel with them.”
Advisors who book any of their clients with a G Adventures trip through the tour operator’s dedicated Sherpa portal will be automatically entered into their region’s Change Makers challenge.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on G Adventures
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS