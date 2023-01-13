G Adventures Creates New Holding Company
Tour Operator G Adventures Claudette Covey January 13, 2023
G Adventures created a new holding company, G Travel Community (GTC), to consolidate its new and existing companies under one parent brand.
G Adventures Founder Bruce Poon Tip will serve as chairman of GTC and Ben Perlo, G Adventures’ US managing director, will assume the role of president and chief executive officer of G Adventures.
In the short term, Perlo will continue in his current role. He will remain in Boston.
Jeff Russill, currently chief operating officer for G Adventures, will become chief executive officer of GTC.
In addition to G Adventures, brands that will become part of GTC include UK-based G Touring (Travelsphere and Just You) and TruTravels.
“Planeterra, G Adventures’ non-profit partner, will also benefit from this ‘shared services’ model,” G Adventures said.
“All brands will be supported from a centralized administrative standpoint, with each brand retaining its own sales and marketing function, customer services, product development and tour operations, and importantly its own unique values and identity.”
“The formation of GTC – the travel community – signifies that this sense of community is truly at the heart of our entire business – from the naming of our holding company all the way through to our community tourism projects on the ground,” said Poon Tip said. “We are the pioneers of community tourism, so it’s exciting to see this be fully embraced internally as well as externally.”
Added Perlo, “By creating GTC, our brands – and G Adventures specifically – will be able to have a far bigger impact when it comes to using tourism as a force for good.
“I’m thrilled to be leading G into this new phase where we’ll be able to do, even better, what we do best: help change lives through travel.”
