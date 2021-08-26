G Adventures Introduces Vaccinated and Travel-Ready Tours
G Adventures has announced the launch of the Vaccinated Tours program where every trip will be led by a fully vaccinated chief experience officer (CEO) or tour guide and every guest will also be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The adventure operator is also introducing Travel-Ready tours so CEOs in destinations that have not yet been able to administer vaccinations as widely as others can continue to lead travelers with proof of a negative PCR test taken within 96 hours prior to day one of their tour’s departure. Unvaccinated travelers can also participate in Travel-Ready tours with proof of a negative test result. To be eligible for Vaccinated Tours, CEOs and travelers must have received a full COVID-19 vaccination with the final dose administered at least 14 days prior to day one of the tour.
This October, 304 departures across 116 G Adventures tours will operate as Vaccinated Tours, and 64 departures will be designated as Travel-Ready. An icon will be displayed next to each trip at gadventures.com to indicate which category of tour the departure falls under.
"By October we will have successfully, and safely, run close to 1,000 tours since September 2020—more tours than any other operator—supporting employment and boosting the local economies of countries that are dependent on tourism, such as Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, Morocco, Peru and Kenya. We are starting with Vaccinated Tours in October and will be adding future departures as we confirm CEOs and travelers are all fully vaccinated in order to lead and travel on those itineraries," Jeff Russill, chief operating officer at G Adventures, said in a statement.
"As a global operator, we also want to ensure travel equity for those travelers who haven’t been able to be vaccinated as yet due to their age and/or home country, as we have travelers from more than 160 countries join our trips. We expect vaccination rates to increase in most destinations later this year, and as they do we will be operating even more Vaccinated Tours."
The new programs complement G Adventures' flexible booking policy and existing Travel with Confidence policy introduced back in June 2020 in response to COVID-19 that included the implementation of enhanced health, safety and physical distancing measures across all tours.
For more information on G Adventures, visit gadventures.com.
