G Adventures Launches Annual Advisor Incentive Celebration
Tour Operator G Adventures Lacey Pfalz January 04, 2022
G Adventures is celebrating advisors with its ninth annual G-Normous agent incentive, with a total of $75,000 in cash prizes and other fun prizes to thank travel advisors for a successful 2021 travel year.
Now through April 30, 2022, advisors can win cash prizes and free trips each month, compete in community challenges and announce the top seller of G Adventures, who’ll receive a grand prize of $5,000.
Each month, the tour operator will also showcase a different tourism board sponsor and selling focus, as well as incentives to help them sell more tours. January’s incentive is the Great Adventure Sale, with savings up to 25 percent on over 400 trips.
Advisors can also compete in monthly Community Challenges this year, showcasing travel trivia, sharing stories and doing other activities on G Adventures’ Facebook page.
“We know that the past year has been a roller coaster for travel agents,” said Jenn Stevens, US trade marketing manager for G Adventures. “Travel agents are more indispensable than ever, helping travelers decipher a host of ever-changing protocols and regulations in our current travel landscape. So we wanted to make this year’s G-Normous incentive the biggest yet, as a way to say thank you for the work that these unsung travel heroes are doing daily.”
All agents with a G Adventures Sherpa account are automatically registered for the G-Normous incentive. Agents will receive an entry into the drawing for every client booked through April 30, 2022.
