G Adventures Offering 20 Percent Savings on Classic Trips

Tour Operator G Adventures Lacey Pfalz October 21, 2021
G Adventures has recently hosted 1,000 tour departures since September 2020 and is offering up to 20 percent off its Classic-style trips to celebrate.
The tour operator has offered tours to Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, Kenya, Peru, Turkey and other incredible destinations impacted by the pandemic since G Adventures returned to traveling last fall.
Travelers who book Classic tours before November 1, 2021 for travel before October 31, 2022 will earn up to 20 percent off depending on the trip. One example journey is The Inca Journey, a 10-day round-trip journey to and from Lima and which includes a train journey from Cusco to Machu Picchu. Once $2,499 per person, it’s now priced at $1,999 per person.
“We’re back running trips in more than 20 countries and are experienced in the new protocols required for travel as the world reopens - and our up to 20 percent off sale is a great incentive to book now,” said Perlo.
All trips with G Adventures offer the Book with Confidence policy, allowing free cancellations or re-bookings until 14 days prior to the departure date. The tour operator is also offering fully vaccinated tours and Travel Ready tours, which require either a full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test for all travelers.
