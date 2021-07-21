G Adventures Ramps Up Trip Departures and Discounts for 2021 Travel
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff July 21, 2021
G Adventures celebrated its 250th departure since travel reopened following the coronavirus outbreak.
The company continues to ramp up operations, departures and adding countries each month. Currently, there are 165 trips set to depart this month alone and more than 200 will take place in August.
The 250th milestone trip departed for Cairo last week for a 12-day Egypt Upgraded trip. This month G Adventures added Ecuador, Jordan, Portugal, South Africa and Spain to its list of countries its operating in, which already included Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Egypt, Greece, Iceland, Mexico, Montenegro, Morocco, Tanzania, Turkey.
To encourage travelers to book an adventure, G Adventures is extending its current sale and offering up to 25 percent off more than 100 itineraries across seven travel styles, for trips booked by July 31, 2021 and departing before October 2021.
Travelers can take advantage of G Adventures’ newly updated ‘Book with Confidence’ policy, allowing guests to cancel or rebook their trip 14 days prior to departure. G Adventures’ also offers its ‘Travel with Confidence’ policy, ensuring the most up-to-date health and safety measures are implemented.
Ben Perlo, managing director for US and Latin America at G Adventures, noted that bookings are approaching 2019 levels among U.S. travelers.
“Our 250th trip demonstrates that safe international travel is possible, and we are excited to see travelers eager and ready to book their long-awaited trips. The local communities we visit are delighted to welcome our travelers back, and we are excited to get back to doing what we do best-changing people’s lives through travel, and having a whole lot of fun while doing it,” said Perlo.
Included in the sale are popular itineraries such as the nine-day Costa Rica Quest-Plus, the 12-day Egypt Upgraded-Plus and the seven-day Highlights of Portugal.
