G Adventures Relaunches Peru Trips
Tour Operator G Adventures Lacey Pfalz February 27, 2023
Community-centric tourism company G Adventures is returning to Peru beginning March 1, 2023 following a pause due to political instability in the country.
It is now returning to support local travel-reliant communities.
“The last few months have been very challenging in Peru, with local communities and businesses who were pushing to get started following the pandemic, being hit with another tourism dip. Our team on the ground has been monitoring the situation closely, including the reopening of Machu Picchu and the Inca Trail, to ensure we could relaunch as quickly as possible once safe to do so,” says Sarah Miginiac, G Adventures’ general manager for Latin America.
The full list of available itineraries are available for perusal and booking on G Adventures’ website, though some include a riverboat journey along the Peruvian Amazon, which is currently fifteen percent off; a hiking tour along one of the most famous ancient roads in the world and a visit to Machu Picchu, also fifteen percent off; and a ten-day adventure from the Amazon to the Andes that provides an in-depth exploration of Peru’s history, culture, gastronomy and local wildlife.
“With trips available across our Active, Classic, 18-to-Thirtysomethings, Roamies and Marine travel styles, there’s something for every type of traveler; from active lovers wanting to hike in the Andes, to wildlife aficionados looking to cruise along the Amazon waterways,” continued Miginiac. “Plus, with the usual closure of the Inca Trail in February, travelers will be able to hike the iconic trail after its annual maintenance. There will be some small itinerary adjustments in areas such as Puno while we continue to monitor the situation, but most of our itineraries will run as normal.”
