Last updated: 02:58 PM ET, Mon February 27 2023

G Adventures Relaunches Peru Trips

Tour Operator G Adventures Lacey Pfalz February 27, 2023

Peru, inca trail, G Adventures, hiking tours
Day 3 of the Peru Inca Trail hike tour. (photo via G Adventures)

Community-centric tourism company G Adventures is returning to Peru beginning March 1, 2023 following a pause due to political instability in the country.

It is now returning to support local travel-reliant communities.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Big Ben, London, UK, United Kingdom, Union Jack, Union Flag, Britain

New Hotels Demonstrate Growth for IHG Hotels & Resorts Brands

Flavors of Portugal & Spain: featuring the Douro and Rioja Wine Regions

gallery icon Top Destination Travel News From February

Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Taiwan, bubble tea, boba tea, tea in Taiwan, Taiwanese tea

Taiwan Is Paying Travelers to Visit This Year

Friends play beach volley

Are Your Spring Break Travel Plans On-Trend?

“The last few months have been very challenging in Peru, with local communities and businesses who were pushing to get started following the pandemic, being hit with another tourism dip. Our team on the ground has been monitoring the situation closely, including the reopening of Machu Picchu and the Inca Trail, to ensure we could relaunch as quickly as possible once safe to do so,” says Sarah Miginiac, G Adventures’ general manager for Latin America.

Peru, peru tours, Sacred Valley, G Adventures
Two women of Peru's Sacred Valley Ccaccaccollo Women’s Weaving Co-op teach a traveler their techniques. (photo via G Adventures)

The full list of available itineraries are available for perusal and booking on G Adventures’ website, though some include a riverboat journey along the Peruvian Amazon, which is currently fifteen percent off; a hiking tour along one of the most famous ancient roads in the world and a visit to Machu Picchu, also fifteen percent off; and a ten-day adventure from the Amazon to the Andes that provides an in-depth exploration of Peru’s history, culture, gastronomy and local wildlife.

“With trips available across our Active, Classic, 18-to-Thirtysomethings, Roamies and Marine travel styles, there’s something for every type of traveler; from active lovers wanting to hike in the Andes, to wildlife aficionados looking to cruise along the Amazon waterways,” continued Miginiac. “Plus, with the usual closure of the Inca Trail in February, travelers will be able to hike the iconic trail after its annual maintenance. There will be some small itinerary adjustments in areas such as Puno while we continue to monitor the situation, but most of our itineraries will run as normal.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on G Adventures, Peru

For more Tour Operator News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Thessaloniki, Greece

ETS Unveils 2024 Catholic Pilgrimages and New Advisor Fam...

John Hall’s Alaska Launches New Commission Structure

Experience Premium Adventures With Exodus

Aurora Expeditions Expands Into Northern Greenland with New Itinerary

TTC Tour Brands Consolidates Six Brands Into One Loyalty Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS