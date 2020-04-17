G Adventures Shares Encouraging Message for Travel Advisors
Travel isn’t just something we do, it’s a part of who we are. The current situation has presented travel and tourism providers with the most challenging circumstances we have experienced in the 30 years we’ve been in business—and we’ve seen a lot. While we don’t know how long this will last, we do know people will travel again. When they are ready, know that we are ready to support you.
We want to take this opportunity to thank you for all the hard work you continue to put in to support travelers as we wait to see what the other side looks like. We remain positive about the future and firmly believe there will be no better time for travel that gives back than when we emerge from this pause.
But for now, it’s our duty to stay home, be kind to others, and stay connected. It’s a great time to nurture our travelers and clients and provide them with inspiration to support their passion for travel at a time where they can’t see the world with their own eyes.
Our industry is about tackling distance, breaking down barriers, and bringing people from around the world together. We create communities through shared experiences, and while we can't come together in person, we can still bridge that distance and make connections thanks to the gift of technology. We’ll be sharing some fun initiatives soon to help you remind your customers why they love to travel. If you haven’t already, don’t forget to follow us on Facebook or Instagram for the latest travel inspiration.
Right now, we know that many of our travelers are at home desperate to explore again. They, like us, are sheltering in place and dreaming about their next trip. Now is not the time to stand still—people are planning, and we are here to support you as you discover new ways to reach your potential customers. When you are ready, know that we are too.
While we might not be moving people around, we’re still a community. Travel teaches us resilience and we know that we’ll get through this and return to changing people’s lives through travel, together.
