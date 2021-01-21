G Adventures Survey Finds Travelers Committed to Making a Difference
New research from G Adventures reveals that there is truth to the idea Americans are paying more attention to where their tourism dollars are going and that they are more focused on spending to support local people.
G Adventures conducted a survey of more than 780 U.S. travelers to see what their “retravel resolutions” were when Americans are able to head out into the world again. Seventy-four percent of people want their travel dollars to benefit local people, the research found.
Travelers were also asked what the main reason was why they wanted to travel again and 65 percent said that it was to immerse themselves in a different culture. Sixty-one percent said it was to reconnect with the world, and 35 percent said that they are looking to connect with nature on their next international trip.
Benefiting local people was the most important in American travelers' choice on what to spend money on followed by ensuring that wildlife is protected (48 percent). Nearly half of travelers surveyed (45 percent) want to avoid over-touristed destinations on their next trip, with 63 percent of Americans stating that they will visit more remote, less-visited areas of a destination when they retravel.
Respondents were asked to commit to one “big small action” they could take to ensure they travel better. The most common commitment was to support local people and businesses (37 percent). Doing more research before booking a trip was second at 34 percent. Seventeen percent of travelers making a commitment to reduce plastic and/or bring a reusable bottle with them.
“It’s apparent travelers want their vacations to be more meaningful after this forced hiatus for international travel,” said Bruce Poon Tip, founder, G Adventures. “They want their money to support local people in the destinations they go to and the best way for people to show their support now is to make a commitment to travel, so these communities can benefit later.
“We understand there’s uncertainty in terms of when people will be able to travel, but with our flexible booking conditions customers can have peace of mind, as well as a trip booked to look forward to when restrictions lift,” added Poon Tip. “We know there is pent-up demand building, so now is the time to be booking ahead.”
Travel advisors can learn more about community tourism during G Adventures series of live events. The next event takes place on January 27, 2021, at 12 p.m. EST.
