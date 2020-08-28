Last updated: 03:13 PM ET, Fri August 28 2020

G Adventures Suspends October Departures

Tour Operator G Adventures Janeen Christoff August 28, 2020

Explore Kruger & Victoria Falls
PHOTO: Kruger National Park (photo courtesy G Adventures)

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, G Adventures is extending its suspension of tours through October 31, 2020. The company is also suspending departures of its G Expedition Ship through December.

The tour operator is leaving open the possibility of resuming tours in November. A select few October departures may operate in Europe where it is possible to travel between certain countries.

A statement from G Adventures noted: “Travelers can rebook their tour for a future date or book a different tour instead. All travelers who are booked and fully paid on a tour departing up to October 31, 2020, will receive a 110 percent travel credit on all booked tour services, including pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers, that can be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension.”

Travelers who have not made their final payment will have their Lifetime Deposit kept on file for a future tour.

While G Adventures is holding open the possibility that tours may be possible in the coming months as the situation evolves, the tour operator understands that many people may not feel comfortable doing so. With that in mind, travelers booked on tours departing up to December 31, 2020, have the option to transfer their booking to a future departure date for the same price.

“The health and safety of our travelers and staff is our main priority and this is an essential measure to protect people at this time. We’re continuing to work closely with all of our partner suppliers including our hotel, ground transportation and meal providers, to prepare for our tour relaunch,” G Adventures said in its announcement.

