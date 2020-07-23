G Adventures Suspends Tours Through September
G Adventures announced it has extended the suspension of tours departing through September 30 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Travelers who booked impacted itineraries will be able to reschedule their tour for a future date or book a different tour instead. Customers who paid in full will receive a 110 percent travel credit on all scheduled services.
The refund includes pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers, which can be used on any itinerary departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension. Travelers who didn’t make their final payment will have their deposit kept on file for use toward a future tour.
G Adventures is not suspending tours beyond September 30 and will reassess the fluid situation regularly. For customers concerned about the coronavirus outbreak, the company is offering to transfer their booking to a future departure date for the same price for anyone booked through December 31.
Alternatively, they can pay in full and receive a 110 percent travel credit for a future tour.
In addition, the tour company also canceled departures of its G Expedition ship through October 21. The announcement comes with the exception of 21 departures operating in Europe for travel between approved countries.
G Adventures is also offering a Book with Confidence policy, which lets impacted tourists cancel and rebook their tour closer to departure, giving them flexibility and peace of mind.
The company’s new booking policy features enhanced health and safety procedures on all tours to protect its customers and provide travelers with even more confidence.
