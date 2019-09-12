Globus and Cosmos Announce New ‘Undiscovered’ Tours
WHY IT RATES: Globus and Cosmos “undiscovered” journeys take guests to the less-traveled places in sought-after destinations. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
While it might be the iconic sights of the world that first entice us to pack our bags for adventure, it’s often the tucked-away towns, lesser-known nooks and secluded seafronts that beckon us to return. That’s the idea behind the Globus family of brands’ successful “Undiscovered” series of touring vacations through Italy and Great Britain. For 2020, Globus and Cosmos are unveiling three NEW “Undiscovered” tours in these popular destinations.
“On an undiscovered tour with Globus and Cosmos, we lead travelers away from the lines of the Colosseum to go down the sunny streets of quiet Tuscan towns; away from the hustle and bustle of London and into quaint villages in the heart of the British countryside,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “This inventive series of touring vacations invites our travelers to leave behind the crowds and forget the familiar, trading them for places beloved by the locals.”
Thanks to the overwhelming popularity of its “Undiscovered” tours, Globus and Cosmos are increasing offerings in Italy and Great Britain by 15 percent (15 percent). NEW vacations joining the portfolio for 2020 are:
Globus’ new Southern Italy & Greece with four-Night Cruise (19 days, priced from $4,599)
Compare the coasts, culture and cuisine of three magnificent countries on this laid-back land and cruise tour. Sunrises and sunsets. Vino and ouzo and cannoli and baklava are in store as travelers make their way from Sicily and Southern Italy to glorious Greece and the Turquoise Coast of Turkey.
Cosmos’ new Sicily (8 days, priced from $1,199)
From the grumbling volcano of Mount Etna to the cities and seaside escapes of Cefalu, Trapani and Marsala, Sicily explodes with its distinctive history, beauty and cuisine. On this new vacation, travelers can follow in the footsteps of half the ancient civilized world to discover a unique melting pot of cultures.
Globus’ new Scottish Highland Fling (10 days, priced from $2,699)
Mountains and moors; castles and kings; battlefields and bagpipers; glens and golf…This encompassing journey through the highlights and hidden gems of the Highlands advances from fling to full-on affair.
“For travelers who may have already experienced the highlights of Rome, Florence and Venice, our robust offering of Undiscovered Italy tours showcase an entire country of diverse regions, people, traditions and cuisines to discover,” said Born. “And beyond the London Bridge are uncrowded England, Scotland and Wales filled with bonnie shires, unhurried hamlets and highland villages. These vacations showcase the ‘secret’ places where locals holiday.”
SOURCE: Globus family of brands press release.
