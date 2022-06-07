Last updated: 12:50 PM ET, Tue June 07 2022

Globus and Cosmos Release New 2023 Faith-Based Tours

Tour Operator Globus family of brands Lacey Pfalz June 07, 2022

Camino de Santiago, Spain
Camino de Santiago, Spain (photo via Pixabay)

Globus and Cosmos have released their new faith-based tours for 2023, including a new pilgrimage itinerary called Camino de Santiago: The Scenic Portuguese Route.

Cosmos now offers two itineraries along the famed Camino de Santiago, a popular pilgrimage route that attracts not only devout Catholics, but peoples of other faiths or travelers wanting a physical, yet still spiritual, journey.

New Itineraries
Some popular itineraries have also made their way back to the tour operators’ offerings next year, including Globus’ Footsteps of Apostle Paul, which is a religious tour of Greece and Turkey following the missionary journeys of Paul. Another is Cosmos’ Spiritual Highlights of Italy, which is a nine-day round-trip journey to and from Rome, visiting the country’s four major Basilicas, the Scala Sancta and more.

“Our faith-based tours invite travelers on inspiring journeys to walk in the footsteps of Christ, his followers, and the legendary figures of the Bible,” said Scott Nisbet, president and chief executive officer for the Globus family of brands. “And in 2023, Globus and Cosmos guests can follow visionaries across the globe from France to Portugal, Greece to Turkey, Italy to Israel with dozens of faith-based vacations.”

Travelers who book select Europe vacations for 2023 through Globus can save up to 10 percent.

For more information about Globus and Cosmos’ faith-based tours, please click here.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
