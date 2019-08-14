Globus Announces Five New Vacations Down Under
Australia, New Zealand and Fiji are not ordinary destinations, so the way travelers experience them shouldn’t be ordinary either. With its 2020 line-up of South Pacific vacations, Globus invites travelers to throw caution to the wind–and a boomerang in the bush – while traveling the red roads of the Australian Outback and the breezy beaches of Fiji. With five new vacations that showcase the awe-inspiring sights, sounds, tastes and experiences of the South Pacific, Globus is delivering journeys from which dreams are made.
“Australia has always been on travelers’ bucket lists; now they’re booking and the South Pacific has never been more popular,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands.
“As a result, we have increased our vacations Down Under by 50 percent with new, exciting and immersive journeys in Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania,” Born added. “For each vacation, our team of experts has crafted incredible adventures including visiting a kangaroo sanctuary (Australian Safari), enjoying premium wines (Best Kept Secret: Western Australia) and exploring the foodie culture (Wild Tasmania).”
New South Pacific vacations from Globus feature 9-, 12-, 19-, 21- and 25-day getaways. They are:
New Wild Tasmania (9 days): On this vacation, travelers are invited to explore the wilds of Tasmania. This vacation kicks-off in Hobart with a cruise to see waterfalls, deep-sea caves and incredible rock formations before continuing on to explore Mount Field National Park; cruise the Gordon River to find Cradle Mountain National Park; visit a sanctuary famous for the notorious Tasmanian Devil and partake in a Penguin Tour.
New Great Sights of Australia (12-days): Travelers will discover the great sights of Australia from Brisbane to Sydney on this vacation, including visiting the Australia Zoo (and Wildlife Hospital); gliding over rainforests byway of the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway and snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef (or enjoying the Reef from a glass-bottom boat).
New Best Kept Secret: Western Australia (19 days): From Margaret River to the Ningaloo Reef, on this guided vacation, travelers will explore the beauty and history of Australia’s hidden gems. Some experiences include visiting Caversham Wildlife Park to meet koalas, wombats and kangaroos; exploring Ngilgi Cave; sipping wine at Xanadu Vineyard as well as traveling the coast to experience local specialties and natural beauty at the Pinnacles, Geraldton, Hutt Lagoon, Kalbarri National Park, Monkey Mia, Carnavon, Coral Bay and Exmouth – home of Ningaloo Reef.
New Australian Safari (21 days): This extraordinary three-week adventure takes travelers from Brisbane to the Great Barrier Reef; and from Ayers Rock to Tasmania. Highlights throughout this journey include exploring the Reef by snorkel or glass-bottom boat; visiting a Kangaroo Sanctuary as well as a Koala Conservation Center; spending time in Cradle Mountain National Park amongst its towering peaks, ancient rainforests and wildlife plus guided sightseeing and free time in cities like Melbourne and Sydney.
New South Pacific by Land & Sea (25 days): This guided vacation in Australia and New Zealand includes a fantastic cruise on the Tasman Sea, sailing the waters of Fiordland National Park and Milford Sound and a 14-night Holland America Cruise. Other experiences include exploring the stunning city of Sydney before flying to Uluru’s Ayers Rock to watch sunset fall; taking part in an Outback barbeque; swimming in the saltwater Esplanade Lagoon and visiting the Koala Gardens.
Every Globus itinerary invites travelers beyond the typical must-see sights with Local Favorites, including taking a cruise on the scenic Tasman Peninsula with a chance to view whales, seals and dolphins during the NEW Australian Safari, partaking in a “flavors of South Australia” dinner on the Across Australia on the Historic Indian Pacific Train vacation and going behind-the-scenes at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital founded by Steve and Terri Irwin on the new Great Sights of Australia itinerary.
With Globus, travelers can also enjoy New Year’s Even Down Under or take a Great Adventure Down Under with the Legendary Ghana Train. Cosmos also offers travelers two vacation options: 11-day Highlights of New Zealand and 12-day Highlights of Australia.
