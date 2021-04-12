Globus Announces Return to International Travel
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Lacey Pfalz April 12, 2021
The Globus collection of brands will begin international operations for the first time since March 2020 this June, beginning in Costa Rica, Ecuador and Iceland.
Domestic offerings for travelers in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom will expand for both the Globus and Cosmos brands, while Globus and Monograms will begin international operations.
Guests can enjoy small-group tours, with a maximum of 24 individuals. The Iceland Adventure tour, one of the first to begin operating in June of this year, is an 8-day round-trip exploration that begins in Reykjavik and features such sights as Thingvellir National Park, Dettifoss, the most powerful waterfall in Europe and the Vatnajökull Glacier.
“We are thrilled to welcome travelers back to the world,” said Scott Nisbet, Chief Executive Officer for the Globus brands. “We have spent the last year preparing for the day when we can resume travel and look forward to sharing with travelers the incredible vacation they’ve been dreaming of, looking forward to and deserve. To start, our international operations will open in Iceland, Costa Rica and Ecuador with hopes of expanding travel opportunities in additional destinations throughout the summer months, as more people are vaccinated and more borders open.”
Globus brands offer the Peace of Mind Travel Plan, which waives fees for cancellations or changes to trips. It also features the Trust in Touring program, which includes smaller group sizes, enhanced health and safety protocols and all the fun of international travel.
For more information, please visit GlobusJourneys.com.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Argentina’s Majestic Iguazú National Park Is an Eco-Adventure Paradise
For more information on Globus family of brands, Iceland, Ecuador, Costa Rica
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS