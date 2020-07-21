Globus Family of Brands Announces 2021 Africa Vacations
WHY IT RATES: In 2021, all Africa journeys will be Small Group Discovery tours with a maximum of 20 guests. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Africa conjures up dreamy images of mystical mountains, savanna grasslands and endless plains. For the adventure-seeker, it’s also where the wild things are.
Whether travelers are interested in game drives with a small group or a private safari, Africa promises countless memories beyond sightings of the Big Five. And, in 2021, Globus, Cosmos and Monograms are offering travelers 12 Africa vacations that invite them to pack their khakis, grays and greens to get ready for the ride (rides) of their lives.
“We can’t camouflage our excitement for Africa and the incredible–and incredibly diverse–vacations we offer travelers,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “Whether they choose to follow the tracks of the Big 5 in Kenya and Nairobi; to watch the sun rise over the Serengeti plains or sun set along South Africa’s Garden Route; to hear the roar of the lions on the Maasai Mara or the thunderous roar of Victoria Falls on the legendary Zambezi River, we have the perfect Africa vacations planned for travelers. Our robust offerings include private safaris through Monograms and new, Small Group Discovery vacations byway of Globus and Cosmos next year.”
With an average of just 20 guests per departure, for the first time, ALL 2021 Globus and Cosmos Africa vacations are Small Group Discovery tours, promising travelers room to roam with up-close access to fascinating sights.
Go Into the Wild. On a Globus, Cosmos or Monograms vacation to–and through–Africa, travelers will enjoy a custom-designed four-wheel drive safari vehicle as they search for Cape Buffalo, cheetah, zebra, elephant, lion and giraffe on safari in places like: Serengeti National Park, Maasai Mara National Reserve, Amboseli National Park, Ngorongoro Crater, Chobe National Park and Kruger National Park.
Do as the Locals Do.
Thanks to “Local Favorites” experiences, Globus also invites travelers to dance to the tune of different cultures and step into someone else’s shoes to experience the world from an insider’s perspective. Some experiences travelers will enjoy include:
Spending time with Jane Goodall’s beloved Chimpanzees at Sweetwaters Chimpanzee Sanctuary.
Sipping mimosas at a bush breakfast or a sundowner drink in the Maasai Mara.
Finding joy in a traditional Maasai dance performance in the Serengeti.
Big 5 Escapes.
While Globus, Cosmos and Monograms offer a dozen ways to explore Africa in 2021, here are five favorites:
Splendors of South Africa & Victoria Falls (Globus)
Kenya & Tanzania: The Safari Experience (Globus)
South Africa: From Cape to Kruger (Cosmos)
Jewels of Africa (Monograms)
East Africa Private Safari (Monograms)
Deal Alert
Travelers ready to rest near rhinos, raise a mimosa to monkeys and say cheers to cheetahs can also celebrate a great deal with 5 percent off Globus Africa getaways and $50 off Cosmos Africa.
