Globus Family of Brands Extends Vaccine Requirement Through 2022
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Lacey Pfalz September 16, 2021
The Globus family of brands, including Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways, has extended its vaccine requirement for all of its guests through the rest of 2022.
Back in August, the brands became one of the first international tour operators to extend vaccination policies into 2022, when it announced the vaccine requirement would be extended through March 2022.
By announcing this new extension, the Globus family of brands can help travelers who have already booked a trip with them to prepare for any changes and to meet the necessary requirements while also giving potential travelers greater confidence in booking with them.
Earlier this week, the Globus family of brands also announced that it has guaranteed departures on several international and domestic trips for 2022, as a way to provide travelers with the confidence they need to travel.
Other tour operators like Contiki and Trafalgar have mandated the vaccine for all guests through the end of 2021.
“We remain committed to ensuring our travelers – and the destinations we visit – a safe, sustainable and responsible return to travel,” said Scott Nisbet, CEO of the Globus family of brands. “And, with all 2022 vacations now available for booking, we’re removing questions and inconsistencies, giving want-to-be globetrotters the assurances they need to feel confident moving forward with their vacation plans. And there’s no better time than the present to plan an epic comeback to travel for 2022.”
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Globus family of brands
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS