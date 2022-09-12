Last updated: 01:57 PM ET, Mon September 12 2022

Globus Family of Brands Updates COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

Tour Operator Globus family of brands Patrick Clarke September 12, 2022

Globus Choice Touring
Choice Touring itineraries enable travelers to bond with small groups of like-minded people. (photo via Globus family of brands)

The Globus family of brands has updated its COVID-19 vaccination policy, announcing on Monday that it will lift its requirement for all guests to be fully vaccinated in March 2023.

Guests booking a vacation that begins on or after March 1, 2023, will no longer need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to travel on a Globus or Cosmos tour or an Avalon Waterways cruise.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Shibuya shopping street in Tokyo, Japan.

Japan Raises Daily Cap on Arrivals, Drops Some COVID-19...

View of the famous Piton mountains in St Lucia (photo via dani3315 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Saint Lucia Eliminates Pre-Testing Protocols

Allegiant and Boeing 737 MAX

Allegiant Repays Obligations Under Cares Act Payroll Support...

vine bridge, Iya-no-Kazura Bashi bridge, Japan, Shikoku

Japan Lifts COVID Testing Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

"The health and safety of our guests remain our top priority and while we highly recommend that travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19, after March 1, 2023, we will no longer require it," Globus family of brands’ President and CEO Scott Nisbet said in a statement.

"Destinations and other transportation operators—like airlines—have their own rules and regulations. It will be up to the responsibility of our guests to understand and comply with those policies to move freely across the globe."

The Globus family of brands' previous policy requiring all guests to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will remain in effect until March 1, 2023. That means that guests traveling before that date on a Globus, Cosmos or Avalon Waterways vacation must be fully vaccinated in order to participate.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Globus family of brands

For more Tour Operator News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, TTC Tour Brands, Washington DC

TTC Tour Brands to Launch New US Itineraries in 2023

Intrepid Travel Adds 10 New Premium Tours

TCC Tour Brands Announces Inaugural Jordan MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Fam

G Adventures Restarts Antarctica Expeditions with Five Itineraries, Offers Discount

Intrepid Travel Appoints New General Manager, North America

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS