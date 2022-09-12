Globus Family of Brands Updates COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
The Globus family of brands has updated its COVID-19 vaccination policy, announcing on Monday that it will lift its requirement for all guests to be fully vaccinated in March 2023.
Guests booking a vacation that begins on or after March 1, 2023, will no longer need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to travel on a Globus or Cosmos tour or an Avalon Waterways cruise.
"The health and safety of our guests remain our top priority and while we highly recommend that travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19, after March 1, 2023, we will no longer require it," Globus family of brands’ President and CEO Scott Nisbet said in a statement.
"Destinations and other transportation operators—like airlines—have their own rules and regulations. It will be up to the responsibility of our guests to understand and comply with those policies to move freely across the globe."
The Globus family of brands' previous policy requiring all guests to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will remain in effect until March 1, 2023. That means that guests traveling before that date on a Globus, Cosmos or Avalon Waterways vacation must be fully vaccinated in order to participate.
