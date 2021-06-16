Globus Heads Back to Spain and Portugal
Janeen Christoff June 16, 2021
Globus is bringing travelers back to the land of fiestas and flamenco. Spain and Portugal just reopened for travelers, and the Globus family of brands has new opportunities for travelers in both countries, offering new Choice Touring vacations, new Small-Group Discovery tours and off-season Escapes.
“From medieval villages and modernist architecture to savory cuisine and scintillating scenery, it’s no wonder Spain and Portugal have been two of our fastest-growing destinations in recent years,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands.
“We’re helping travelers plan their travel comeback to Spain and Portugal—and a treasure trove of discoveries—in new and unparalleled ways.”
The new Choice Touring vacations include Rocks & Rhythm: Portugal By Design (eight days) and Toasting & Coasting: Portugal & Spain by Design (nine days).
Four new Small-Group Discovery Tours include Highlights of Spain & Portugal (Globus), Lisbon & Northern Spain (Globus), Lisbon, Seville & Madrid (Cosmos) and The Best of Spain & Portugal (Cosmos).
There are also more Off-Season Escapes, which take place during off-peak times with cooler temperatures and fewer crowds. These trips are also great deals from a price standpoint. In Spain and Portugal, guests can choose a Spanish Escape (nine days, priced from $1,289) and Spain & Portugal Escape (nine days, priced from $1,289).
