Globus Highlights Canada Offerings as Country Readies To Reopen
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Janeen Christoff July 22, 2021
Globus is ready to take travelers back to Canada. Now that fully vaccinated U.S. visitors will be able to travel over the Canadian border once again, starting in August, Globus and Cosmos are highlighting several Canadian itineraries as well as two new Choice Touring options.
“We understand that one size does not always fit all,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “With this new touring style, and YourChoice Excursions, travelers can now spend their days, their way in dozens of destinations across Europe and North America. The average Choice Touring itinerary features three YourChoice destinations with approximately nine excursion options.”
Travelers can book the 11-day Majestic Rockies and experience soaring peaks and breathtaking views. Guests who are interested in a shorter visit to the Rockies can book the seven-day Great Resorts of the Canadian Rockies.
Quebec in Depth with the Gaspé Peninsula offers a taste of French culture to travelers who would like to stay closer to home. The 11-day itinerary features the croissant-scented, cafe-lined promenades of Quebec City and the music-filled streets of Montreal in addition to the sweeping views of the Gaspé Peninsula.
Guests can also explore Canada's maritime culture on the nine-day Wonders of the Maritimes & Scenic Cape Breton and get a taste of Scottish culture at the same time. Nova Scotia (New Scotland) is home to the largest Scottish Gaelic-speaking community outside of the country. Guests visit red-and-white-striped lighthouses, fishing harbors and towering cliffside coasts and more.
Another nine-day journey, the Historic Cities of Eastern Canada, visits Eastern Canada, including Québec City and Montréal, focusing on beautiful basilicas and awe-inspiring architecture as well as French Canadian culture.
Globus has a dedicated website focused on Canada's comeback and reopening as well as all the company's Canadian offerings.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Become a Belize Specialist and Start Selling This Diverse Destination
For more information on Globus family of brands, Canada
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS