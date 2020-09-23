Globus Invites Travel Advisors to Reconnect With New Campaign
This year, travel experienced the equivalent of a power outage…And, after the lights went out in March, the Globus family of brands turned-on the generator for travel advisors and got to work with new commission standards, unparalleled Peace-of-Mind Plans and enhanced On-Trip Assurance protocols and procedures to give them, and their clients, confidence in a world of uncertainty.
This week, the Globus family is encouraging advisors to reconnect as they once again become conduits of travel–and prepare for a surge in bookings–with its new, “Power of Family” campaign.
“A great partnership is electrifying,” said Cory McGillivray, channel marketing manager for the Globus family of brands. “It’s so important for advisors to have a support system in place, backing them up, investing in their success and providing them the right resources to empower them to reach their sales goals while ensuring happy clients. With our new ‘Power of Family’ initiative, we’re reminding advisors that we are here for them.”
Available on the company’s signature Travel Agent Portal (TAP), “The Power of Family” portfolio includes:
An advanced Booking Engine: Reservations are as easy as flipping the switch with user-friendly tools.
High Voltage Marketing: Advisors can fuel their own personal marketing department with The Source, complete with customizable tools and image gallery.
Strength in Knowledge: Ongoing educational opportunities for all brands–including a dedicated Avalon Waterways Certification program–incentivize confident bookings.
Sales Force Energy: Connecting to a national sales force, advisors have access to training and tools to amp-up success.
HomeBased Connect: With this new program, home-based advisors have a direct line to a dedicated sales team for personalized solutions and success.
“Advisors need more than encouraging sentiments. That’s especially true in today,” said McGillivray. “Instead, they require partners who can provide them with practical business solutions, effective tools and keen insights that generate revenue and reignite their passion for travel. We are that partner and the future of travel is bright.”
