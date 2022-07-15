Globus Launches ‘Independence by Globus’ Tours
Tour Operator Globus Lacey Pfalz July 14, 2022
Globus is launching a new trip style for travelers wanting the benefits of guided tours without the group, called “Independence by Globus.”
Independence by Globus vacations include accommodations, daily breakfast, guided sightseeing and transportation between destinations. It can also handle arranging flights and airport transfers, simplifying the travel process for the traveler.
The new trip style is highly personalized, with optional excursions fitting the traveler’s desires.
Travelers taking a trip with this new travel style can also enjoy support from Globus Local Hosts and the brand’s GlobusGO app, which includes recommendations and tips for their destination.
Travelers can enjoy independent city stays or multi-destination tours, such as the Independent Rome, Florence & Venice tour or the Kenya Private Safari trip. Beginning in August, travelers can take Independence by Globus trips to Australia, New Zealand and multiple countries in Asia, including Japan.
“With Independence by Globus, our guests are free to enjoy the many benefits of touring, untethered and unscheduled,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “Providing hand-picked hotel accommodations, hand-selected optional excursions and the services of local experts to help guests uncover the perfect ways to spend their days on vacation, Independence by Globus invites travelers to simply travel better – with ease – as they explore destinations across the globe.”
Independence by Globus will now feature many of Monograms’ most beloved itineraries as the Globus family of brands prepares to end the brand by the end of 2022.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Globus
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS