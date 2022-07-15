Last updated: 02:00 PM ET, Fri July 15 2022

Globus Launches ‘Independence by Globus’ Tours

Tour Operator Globus Lacey Pfalz July 14, 2022

Independence by Globus, Globus, Globus family of brands
The new Independence by Globus travel style offers the benefits of guided trips without the group. (photo via Globus family of brands)

Globus is launching a new trip style for travelers wanting the benefits of guided tours without the group, called “Independence by Globus.

Independence by Globus vacations include accommodations, daily breakfast, guided sightseeing and transportation between destinations. It can also handle arranging flights and airport transfers, simplifying the travel process for the traveler.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
A rendering of a suite aboard Evrima

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Unveils 2024 Mediterranean...

castles in Germany, castles in Europe, Schwerin Castle, Germany, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches 2024-2025 Grand Voyages

Cape Town, South Africa

Abercrombie & Kent Adds 15 New 2023 Small Group Itineraries

Seven Seas Splendor at sea

Regent Seven Seas Launches Offer for 2023 Mediterranean and...

The new trip style is highly personalized, with optional excursions fitting the traveler’s desires.
Travelers taking a trip with this new travel style can also enjoy support from Globus Local Hosts and the brand’s GlobusGO app, which includes recommendations and tips for their destination.

Travelers can enjoy independent city stays or multi-destination tours, such as the Independent Rome, Florence & Venice tour or the Kenya Private Safari trip. Beginning in August, travelers can take Independence by Globus trips to Australia, New Zealand and multiple countries in Asia, including Japan.

“With Independence by Globus, our guests are free to enjoy the many benefits of touring, untethered and unscheduled,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “Providing hand-picked hotel accommodations, hand-selected optional excursions and the services of local experts to help guests uncover the perfect ways to spend their days on vacation, Independence by Globus invites travelers to simply travel better – with ease – as they explore destinations across the globe.”

Independence by Globus will now feature many of Monograms’ most beloved itineraries as the Globus family of brands prepares to end the brand by the end of 2022.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Globus

For more Tour Operator News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Cape Town, South Africa

Abercrombie & Kent Adds 15 New 2023 Small Group Itineraries

Abercrombie & Kent

Save Up To 30% On 2022 Tours with Intrepid Travel Beginning July 12

Xanterra Unveils ‘Christmas in July’ Sale

Should You Postpone 2022 Europe Summer Vacations Until Fall or Winter?

USTOA Adds Sky Vacations as New Member

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS