Globus Promotes Diversity With Pathways Project Partnership
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Claudette Covey May 04, 2022
The Globus family of brands and the Lighthouse Project, which the company unveiled last year on Earth Day, are partnering with the Pathways Project, a coalition of travel organizations focused on promoting diversity.
“Through this partnership, Globus will help the Pathways Project illuminate diverse, equitable and inclusive opportunities for people of color” to obtain training land tour director jobs in North America,” Globus said.
The Pathways Project and Globus’ Lighthouse Project share like-minded objectives.
The Lighthouse Project promotes three sustainability categories – people, planet and places – while the Pathways Project focuses on industry awareness, training and job placement for people of color.
“Our goal with the Lighthouse Project is to illuminate a path for a better tomorrow. Our new partnership with the Pathways Project does just that,” said Scott Nisbet, president and chief executive officer for the Globus family of brands.
“As the world’s leading tour operator, we look forward to helping to open new doors for more diversity in the travel industry.
“We’re dedicated to being more thoughtful, inclusive and whole as a travel community and can’t wait to train and hire new Tour Directors who provide a more complete representation of the world and the magical destinations we visit.”
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Globus family of brands
For more Tour Operator News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS