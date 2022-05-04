Last updated: 12:09 PM ET, Wed May 04 2022

Globus Promotes Diversity With Pathways Project Partnership

The Globus family of brands and the Lighthouse Project, which the company unveiled last year on Earth Day, are partnering with the Pathways Project, a coalition of travel organizations focused on promoting diversity.

“Through this partnership, Globus will help the Pathways Project illuminate diverse, equitable and inclusive opportunities for people of color” to obtain training land tour director jobs in North America,” Globus said.

The Pathways Project and Globus’ Lighthouse Project share like-minded objectives.

The Lighthouse Project promotes three sustainability categories – people, planet and places – while the Pathways Project focuses on industry awareness, training and job placement for people of color.

“Our goal with the Lighthouse Project is to illuminate a path for a better tomorrow. Our new partnership with the Pathways Project does just that,” said Scott Nisbet, president and chief executive officer for the Globus family of brands.

“As the world’s leading tour operator, we look forward to helping to open new doors for more diversity in the travel industry.

“We’re dedicated to being more thoughtful, inclusive and whole as a travel community and can’t wait to train and hire new Tour Directors who provide a more complete representation of the world and the magical destinations we visit.”

