Globus Signs On to Fight Plastics Pollution
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Janeen Christoff December 03, 2020
Globus family of brands is now a signatory to the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative, joining 45 other tourism partners to fight plastics pollution.
The initiative was created to unite the tourism sector behind a common vision and address the root causes of plastic pollution.
Signatories to the initiative are committed to uniting the tourism sector behind a common vision to be made by 2025 thus leading the tourism industry by example.
“This new partnership with Global Tourism Plastics Initiative is a part of our broader commitment to sustainable travel practices,” said Scott Nisbet, chief executive officer for the Globus family of brands. “We have been fortunate to share the world with travelers of all walks of life for 90 years and it’s our responsibility to protect the people and the places we visit–and cherish–around the world. From our corporate offices to our ships; motorcoaches to hospitality partnerships, we’re taking our sustainable travel commitment to new heights each and every year.”
Globus family of brands has also renewed its partnership with The Ocean Cleanup, which is focused on ridding the world’s waterways of plastics. The organization has expanded its cleanup efforts beyond the Great Pacific Garbage Patch to include the source of the problem–the world’s rivers.
The Ocean Cleanup has also unveiled its first product made with recycled plastic from the Garbage Patch—sunglasses.
Globus is committed to making a difference around the world in two key areas:
Environmental—Globus' philosophy of “take memories, leave only footprints,” means the company strives to protect and preserve the destinations it visits for locals, wildlife and future travelers by finding meaningful ways to reduce the company’s environmental impact.
Social—The people and communities who call travel destinations home are very generous in sharing their cultures with travelers. It’s important for the Globus family of brands to return the favor by supporting local communities, boosting economies and improving the individual lives within them through responsible tourism.
For more information on Globus family of brands
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS