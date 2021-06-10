Globus to Require Vaccination for a Limited Time
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff June 10, 2021
The Globus Family of Brands, including Globus, Cosmos, Avalon Waterways and Monograms, has updated its health and safety protocols to require guests to be fully vaccinated before embarking on international travel.
“The health and safety of our travelers is our No. 1 priority,” said Scott Nisbet, CEO of the Globus family of brands. “And, as part of our commitment to provide sustainable, responsible travel across the globe – while keeping in line with anticipated destination policies – we are instituting a new requirement for travelers embarking on international vacations. They will now need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for international vacations through October 31, 2021. This policy update follows the latest requirements of many countries, provides our travelers the safest return to travel and ensures more seamless movement between countries and within destinations.”
The new policy requires guests over the age of 12 provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, completed at least 14-days prior to embarkation.
The company will accept all vaccines authorized or approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), European Centre for Disease Prevention (ECDC) or an official government body.
Those who do not comply with the new protocols will not be able to travel, and the vaccine requirement will take effect on trips starting July 15, 2021, through October 31, 2021.
The company plans to revert back to its policy of proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test or immunity for travel after October 31, 2021.
“If our guests are unable to go on their vacation due to COVID-19 restrictions, our complimentary Peace of Mind Travel Plan gives them the flexibility to move their plans to any other 2021 or 2022 date, destination, itinerary or even, another brand in our vast travel portfolio, without penalty,” said Nisbet. “We’re offering travelers risk-free bookings.”
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
For more information on United States
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS