Globus Uncovers Big Sales in "Undiscovered" Tours
Tour Operator Globus June 11, 2019
Undiscovered tours from Globus and Cosmos deliver authentic experiences in uncrowded regions.
Encouraging people to take cobblestones less traveled with its “Undiscovered” tours to Italy and Great Britain, Globus and Cosmos are not only showcasing a new set of destinations that deliver authentic experiences they’re also helping travelers discover uncrowded Italy, England, Scotland, and Wales.
Unveiling 18 “Undiscovered” tours – including 11 NEW Italy- and Great Britain-focused itineraries in the past two years –– the Globus family is also delivering new sales opportunities for travel advisors.
According to Scott Nisbet, president, and chief executive officer of the Globus family of brands, thanks to its new “Undiscovered” series of tours – first launched with Italy for 2018 travel and followed by Great Britain for 2019 – “Sales have grown exponentially for Italy and Great Britain. In its first year, Italy saw sales soar 42 percent and Great Britain witnessed similar growth, up 44 percent year-over-year.”
According to Nisbet, “A great portion of that success can be attributed to bookings on our new Globus and Cosmos Undiscovered tours.”
Advisors also enjoyed discovering more of what makes Italy and Great Britain great and it’s giving them a reason to reach back out to past touring clients with new vacation opportunities, according to Vanessa Parrish, channel marketing manager for the Globus family of brands.
“From the lemon-scented streets of Sorrento to the olive oil-rich region of Apulia; the sparkling seas and rugged mountains of Sicily to the rolling hills and flowing wines of Tuscany, there’s so much to discover in Italy,” said Parrish. “Great Britain too offers travelers a plethora of secret squares, peaceful pastures, classic castles, and seaside resorts – beyond Big Ben and Stonehenge. It’s been wonderful to give advisors more reasons to contact their clients – and grow their touring business – with ‘Undiscovered’ destinations that are really resonating with travelers.”
New “Undiscovered” tours introduced in recent months as part of this program include:
Great Britain
—Explore Exeter, a small city on the Exe River that packs a vibrant punch of history and heritage
—Get to know the locals in Widecombe-in-the-Moor while enjoying a pint of Shandy
—Wander around Tintern’s stunning scenery, including the crumbling ruins of the magnificent Cistercian Abbey in Wales’ beautiful Wye Valley (which served as inspiration for Jane Austen)
—Grow speechless standing in the Tudor-style birthplace of William Shakespeare in Stratford-Upon-Avon on the banks of the River Avon.
GLOBUS Hidden Treasures of Southern England (Six days, priced from $1,394)
—Bath. First enjoyed by the Romans, the curative mineral waters of Bath – and its splendid Georgian architecture – remain a respite for today’s traveler.
—Cotswolds. Dramatic hills and sweeping meadows dotted with stately castles, honey-colored villages and charming thatched-roof cottages provide travelers a fairytale setting.
—Tetbury. An “architectural gem,” this charming wool town invites travelers to step back in time to enjoy backdrops reminiscent of the 16th and 17th centuries.
—Isle of Wight. This is a yachter’s playground set on England’s South Coast.
COSMOS British Highlights (Six days, priced from $949)
—Spend time in Cardiff, a destination nestled between an ancient fort and modern waterfront, with captivating architecture and energizing nightlife.
—Walk along the medieval streets of Chester, lined with history’s signature timber-framed homes.
— Breathe in the beauty and serenity of The Lake District, England’s most treasured national park and UNESCO World Heritage Site.
—Fall in love with Gretna Green, Scotland’s most romantic village.
COSMOS Scottish Outlander Adventure (Seven days, priced from $1,149)
—Indulge in the views surveyed by Scotland’s greatest Kings and Queens. Built atop a volcanic plug, Stirling Castle served as both a palace and fortress for centuries.
—Discover Strathpeffer, a highland spa town that rose to prominence during Victorian times. Today, it is a popular home base for exploring the coasts of the northern Highlands.
—Forget about Nessie and get lost in the breathtaking scenery on the waters of Loch Ness.
—Be dazzled by 50 misty miles of superlative Scottish landscapes while traveling the rugged terrain of the Isle of Skye, made up of magnificent mountains, woodlands, waterfall and lochs.
Italy
GLOBUS Hidden Treasures of Southern Italy (Nine days, priced from $2,036)
—Wander through Old Town Bari and savor the flavors of fresh produce and wine from the region.
—Stroll the streets of Alberobello and soak in the views of the “Trullo.”
—Explore the caves of Castellana Grotte – one of the most amazing natural wonders of Italy. The kaleidoscope of colorful stalactites, stalagmites and fossils will leave travelers speechless.
—Enjoy a leisurely day in Sorrento – the breathtaking gateway to the Amalfi Coast.
GLOBUS The Sicilian (10 days, priced from $2,249)
— Take in the local culture of one of Palermo’s many lively and colorful city markets.
—Walk through the magnificent Valley of the Temples – dating back to the 6th century BC – in Agrigento. Even travelers who have visited Athens are awed by the Greek structures here.
—Enjoy Ragusa’s oldest district – the IBLA (a UNESCO World Heritage Site).
—Take a morning excursion to majestic Mount Etna in the Taormina Riviera to see panoramic views of the entire island of Sicily.
COSMOS Gourmet Tuscany (Eight days, priced from $1,389)
—Spend time in Vinci, a hillside hamlet with twisting streets and splendid views. This town is the birthplace of Leonardo da Vinci.
—Enjoy Lucca, a pedestrian and peddler’s dream thanks to limited car use. Here, travelers can enjoy a lively café-crawl snack brunch before visiting the stunning gardens of Palazzo Pfanner.
—Visit Greve’s medieval square – and the traditional butcher shop that has operated there since 1729 – before venturing to the vineyards and wineries of the Chianti Valley.
COSMOS Apulia, The Heel of Italy (Eight days, priced from $1,189)
— Explore the caves of Castellana Grotte – one of the most amazing natural wonders of Italy.
— Visit the picturesque town of Alberobello, surrounded by olive gardens, orchards and vineyards. This is a place to stroll and soak in the views.
—Enjoy the “Florence of the South” – a small gem of a town called Lecce.
—Spend time in Fasano – a foodie’s paradise overflowing with local delicacies and seafood from the nearby Adriatic Sea.
SOURCE: Globus press release
