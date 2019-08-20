Globus Unveils 2020 Vacations to Asia, India & South America
Taking a vacation in an exotic destination like Japan, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Argentina, Patagonia or Peru is an incredibly exciting adventure. For some, it can also seem like a daunting endeavor. Discomfort with the language, customs, exchange rates or even transportation from point A to Z and everywhere in-between can be a barrier for travelers. That’s where a tour comes in. And for 2020, Globus and Cosmos are unveiling spectacular touring vacations to Asia, and South America including two new Cosmos itineraries: NEW Discover Southern India & Kerala; NEW Highlights of Northern India.
“On a touring vacation, travel professionals handle the details, logistics and scheduling before and during each trip, taking away the hassles and worries of travel,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “But that’s not all. Tours provide travelers with an on-site travel expert – a Tour Director – who wears several hats on each journey. A Tour Director is a concierge, a problem-solver and a storyteller rolled up into one. These travel experts provide a priceless service, especially for travelers in exotic destinations.”
As part of each Globus itinerary, travelers are also treated to Local Favorites, giving them a chance to see how the locals live while also encouraging travelers to get off-the-beaten-path for hands-on, in-depth local experiences. Some Local Favorites include a sake tasting in Takayama, Japan; enjoying a performance of the famed water puppets in Hanoi, Vietnam; visiting a local tea farm in Guilin, China; making traditional empanadas in Buenos Aires, Argentina; getting up close to Magellan penguins near Ushuaia, Patagonia and spending time with a local family in an Andean village in Peru.
“Every day on a Globus or Cosmos tour, local guides provide immersive opportunities and the stories behind the sites,” said Born. “This local insight helps connect people to places, giving each and every vacation more meaning and lasting memories.”
Further, Globus travelers need not waste time waiting in lines. Instead, they’re privy to VIP access into major sites. And because travelers are not waiting in lines, they have more time to experience each destination.
As a result, some of Globus’ most popular tours are to exotic locales across the globe. In fact, the company has grown its brand-wide exotic travel portfolio by 20 percent (20%) in the last five years to cater to increased demand. Cosmos too has reemerged in exotic destinations with value-centric vacations like Timeless Japan, providing incredible opportunities for travelers to experience destinations that, to some, might seem unattainable. For 2020, Cosmos is also unveiling new India itineraries.
Cosmos’ NEW tours to India for 2020 invite travelers to …
Enjoy guided sightseeing via rickshaw; take-in spectacular sites like, Taj Mahal, the red sandstone walls of Agra Fort, Mughal’s Palace’s hall of mirrors, the Amber Fort, 17th-century Mughal Red Fort, Jama Masjid (the largest mosque in Asia) and Qutub Minar; embark on a boat at dawn to witness the devotional bathing and meditation rituals along the Ganges River; spend time exploring the abandoned city of Fatehpur Sikri and travel to the sand dunes of the Thar Desert to explore Jodhpur’s old city of palaces, temples and imperial grandeur on the NEW Highlights of Northern India vacation.
Explore the ancient city of Chennai; take in incredible sites like Fort St. George, the historic city of Mahabalipuram and the temple and palace of Tanjore; spend time on a spice plantation in Thekkady and enjoy an overnight cruise on the beautiful backwaters of Kerala. This NEW Discover Southern India & Kerala tour concludes with two nights in Cochin.
Other exciting touring vacations, exploring exotic destinations include:
Globus’ Discover Japan (10 days):
From bustling cities to quiet mountain villages, this vacation invites travelers to experience the distinct flavor of Japan, including many of its castles and Shrines like the Temple of the Gold Pavilion, the Tadaiji Temple and Meiji Shrine. But that’s not all. Travelers on this tour will also discover Japan’s culture through extraordinary experiences like partaking in a traditional tea ceremony, tasting sake and participating in a Japanese cooking class. They can also learn the art of calligraphy and the Yuzen dyeing technique used on kimonos.
Globus’ Treasures of China (11 days):
Delve into the unique world of China during this magnificent tour as you explore Beijing, Xi’an, Guilin, and Shanghai. As if walking along the Great Wall of China and the Terracotta Warriors wasn’t exciting enough, travelers on this tour will also experience a dance show from the Tang Dynasty, cruise the stunning Li River and visit a local tea farm.
Globus’ Icons of India: The Taj, Tigers & Beyond (10 days):
Discover India, a diverse country filled with a long history, a variety of languages, amazing monuments and a rich cultural heritage. On this spectacular vacation, travelers will not only spend time at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, the Amber Fort and Jaipur (known as the “pink city”), they will also take part in an Indian food cooking demonstration, a home-hosted dinner with an Indian noble family and game drives through Ranthambore National Park.
Globus’ Legacy of the Incas (12 days):
Peru is one of the great originating centers of ancient culture and on this vacation, travelers will discover its archeological treasures and ancient ruins in Machu Picchu, the Sacred Valley and Cusco. Other incredible sites include the Uros Floating Islands and the Nazca Lines. Travelers on this adventure will also get a glimpse into local, rural Peruvian life and take part in a Mother Earth ceremony. It’s a trip of a lifetime.
Globus’ South American Odyssey (16 days):
Travelers have the opportunity to sample the unique cultures of South America on this thrilling vacation to Brazil, Argentina and Chile, including stays in Rio de Janeiro, Iguassu Falls, Buenos Aires, Bariloche and Santiago. This tour features amazing scenery and natural wonders as well as vibrant city life in addition to taking a memory-making Tango lesson, visiting an estancia (ranch) and spending time in famous vineyards in Chile’s wine country.
Similar, value-focused vacations from Cosmos include: China Experience; Brazil, Argentina & Chile Unveiled and Mysteries of the Inca Empire.
BOOK EARLY & SAVE: SAVE 5% on a Globus Asia or South Pacific vacation or 10% on South America itineraries.
For details, visit www.globusjourneys.com or www.cosmos.com. Travel advisors can visit www.globusfamilypartner.com for more information.
