Globus Updates Travel Policy for Coronavirus

Tour Operator Globus February 28, 2020

Illustration of the spread of a new coronavirus from China around the world - stock vector
PHOTO: Illustration of the spread of a new coronavirus from China around the world. (photo via Dzyuba / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WHY IT RATES: All of the Globus family’s tours, cruises and independent vacation packages are operating as scheduled, with the exception of travel in China, but travelers can adjust their trips. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer

With the uncertainty felt among many travelers over the effects of the spread of Coronavirus, the Globus family of brands (Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways) is responding with a policy that enables travelers and their travel advisors to adjust travel plans to help alleviate their immediate concerns, related to upcoming or future trips.

At this time, all of the Globus family’s tours, cruises and independent vacation packages are operating as scheduled, with the exception of mainland China. For all other destinations, Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways are introducing a temporary policy update for 2020 travel, as follows, until further notice:
For travelers with existing bookings and for new bookings, deposits on future Globus family of brands vacations can be moved to any other brand, destination or itinerary in 2020 or 2021 without penalty prior to final payment.

Additionally, the Globus family of brands is temporarily waiving cancellation penalties until 30 days prior to departure.

“With the safety, security and peace-of-mind of our travelers as our primary goal, we believe in giving them more time and flexibility with their travel decisions,” said Scott Nisbet, president and CEO of the Globus family of brands. “Traveling the world is a joyful experience and we want to do our part to keep the anticipation stress-free.”

The company’s updated travel policy comes on the heels of a policy that restricts travelers who have recently visited or transited through China from joining a tour or cruise. Visit Globus’ traveler update page for details. Travel advisors can visit www.globusfamilypartner.com for more information.

SOURCE: Globus Family of Brands press release.

