Goway Promises “Unbeatable Deal” On Air-Inclusive Australia & New Zealand Combo
Tour Operator Bruce Parkinson January 26, 2023
As Australia marks Australia Day today (January 26), and New Zealand honours Waitangi Day on February 6, Goway Travel is offering what it calls “an unbeatable deal” on its air-inclusive Australia & New Zealand Combo .
Travellers who book by February 28 will save $470 per person on a tailor-made trip that Goway says is ideal for Downunder first-timers.
The 11-day itinerary combines the best of Sydney with a few days in Auckland. In each city, travellers will see the highlights on escorted tours, then enjoy plenty of free time to explore. The trip features first-class accommodations throughout, with flights aboard award-winning Air New Zealand from Vancouver, Los Angeles or San Francisco.
For travellers ready to go deeper Downunder, Goway offers over 300 itineraries, including a wide range of private-guided options. Besides Australia and New Zealand, Goway’s Downunder specialists can customize trips to The Islands of Tahiti, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, and more.
“At Goway, we’ve been passionate about the lands Downunder for over 50 years,” says Anthony Saba, VP for the South Pacific and a proud Australian.
“From city breaks to driving holidays, from honeymoons to family getaways, from comprehensive tours with local guides to 5-star luxury, we’ve got it all. We’re North America’s leading travel provider to Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. We can’t wait to share the world Downunder with travellers in 2023 and beyond.”
For more information about any of Goway’s travel offerings to Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, visit Goway’s website or email info@goway.com.
