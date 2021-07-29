Last updated: 04:28 PM ET, Thu July 29 2021

Guided Tours to Hawaii Now the Cost-Effective Way To Go

Tour Operator Insight Vacations Harvey Chipkin July 29, 2021

Rainbow over Sunset Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
Rainbow over Sunset Beach, Oahu, Hawaii. (photo via zhuzhu/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A guided tour of Hawaii has become a very cost-effective and enjoyable way of visiting the state, according to Guy Young, president of Insight Vacations. While the 50th state might not always be considered an escorted tour destination, a combination of extremely high costs to book Hawaii on your own and the COVID-19 environment make a tour an optimal choice for clients, said Young.

The destination is new for Insight though, Young explained. The tour operator has been looking at it for a long time since its sister brands do well there. With the renewed focus on domestic travel, he said, “it was great timing for us.” The first departures are set for Jan. 15.

Insight offers two options: a seven-day Oahu-Maui program; and a 10-day program that adds three nights on the Big Island. Under normal circumstances, said Young, Insight would be able to offer great value because it has so much buying power. But because the costs of car rental, hotels and more have skyrocketed, that value is much greater.

On top of that, prices are locked in well in advance and guaranteed not to increase. Young pointed to a New York Times report that a rental car shortage has driven car rental rates up 75 percent compared with 2019 prices. Prices for ride-share services like Uber and Lyft are also very high.

Insight offers a “premium” product said Young, with stays in 4/5-star beachfront resorts, all transportation (including inter-island air) in Hawaii, a majority of meals and multiple local experiences. Prices start as low as $3,775 per person, double.

In addition, said Young, during the time of COVID-19, Insight also provides multiple elements that reduce stress for travelers. One is a well-being director who accompanies every tour of 20 or more (just about all of them) and who joins the tour director and the driver. The well-being director, said Young, ensures that all safety protocols are being followed and cleanliness standards are upheld.

“We take away all the stress of traveling,” said Young, “like having to rent a car, book restaurants and stay on top of COVID restrictions.”

Some travelers, said Young, might think of Hawaii only as a “flop and drop” vacation with most time spent lounging on the beach or by the pool. But he said there is so much to see in the islands and so many interesting excursions included with Insight, that it's worth reconsidering. He stressed, however, that the itineraries are “very balanced.” For example, on the second day of the trip a morning visit to Pearl Harbor is followed by an afternoon at leisure.

Kaanapali Beach from Black Rock, Maui, Hawaii (photo via 7Michael / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Kaanapali Beach from Black Rock, Maui, Hawaii. (photo via 7Michael / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

And while Pearl Harbor is a must-see on any visit, Young said Insight will take clients to places they would not be able to visit on their own. On Maui, guests can choose from a dormant volcano expedition or a snorkeling trip. Also on that island, guests plant a native tree and then enjoy a farm-to-table lunch at a historic shop that is now a restaurant. This is an experience curated through Insight’s parent company, The Travel Corporation, and not-for-profit partner TreadRight. They are categorized under a Make Travel Matter banner and are designed to uplift local communities.

Young concluded that the travel director and well-being director stay with the group 24/7, allowing guests to simply relax and enjoy their holiday. In this environment, said Young, “being worry free is an important selling tool for advisors.”

