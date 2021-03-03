Hornblower Group Acquires ShoreTrips
Hornblower Group announced that it has acquired the global shore excursions provider, ShoreTrips, a Milwaukee-based company with over 3,000 excursions in 400 different destinations.
With the acquisition, Hornblower Group broadens its global footprint to 111 countries and territories. It also owns Shore Excursions of America and Cruising Excursions.
“In our continued efforts to position Hornblower as a global leader in experiences and transportation, the acquisition of ShoreTrips will allow us to integrate both their products and offerings and build upon our core mission of delivering amazing experiences for our guests,” said Kevin Rabbitt, chief executive officer, Hornblower Group.
Travel advisors Barry and Julie Karp created ShoreTrips in Milwaukee in 2001. It became one of the country’s largest independent providers of commissionable land and sea tours.
“We were excited to hear that Hornblower Group acquired ShoreTrips and joins its portfolio of renowned brands, as we share the same values of delivering one-of-a-kind experiences,” said Barry Karp, founder of ShoreTrips. “From the beginning, Julie and I have always aimed to offer our guests an authentic, unforgettable travel experience. We believe this is the best outcome for us, for the future of ShoreTrips, for our devoted team of core staff members and for our many loyal travel advisors and their clients. We look forward to being part of this next venture and we are excited to see ShoreTrips thrive with Hornblower Group in 2021 and beyond.”
