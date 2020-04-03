How to Become a More Conscious Traveler
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff April 03, 2020
Sustainability is increasingly becoming a global focus, and many travelers are wondering how they can make more conscious choices when choosing where, when and how to travel.
The TreadRight Foundation has put together a number of resources to help travelers become more aware of sustainability in the travel space and include steps for making the best decisions.
The journey begins with research and preparation, the impact travelers have on a destination and what visitors can do once they return from a trip.
Travelers can commit to sustainability with the “Make Travel Matter Pledge.” The pledge includes dos and don’ts of travel such as a commitment to making travel matter, to “tread right,” honoring the people they meet and respecting animals and nature.
Travelers can find advice for making good on their pledge with a video from Ambassador and Storyteller Sarain Fox, who discusses how choices big and small can have an impact.
“People generally assume sustainable travel will dampen their travel experience or make their vacation stressful, so my goal is to inspire people to come up with their own ways to make a positive impact,” said Fox. “My tip for travelers would be to research their options and choose conscious companies while learning to get really honest about the impact they are making. Accountability matters.”
Travelers can use the TreadRight’s Make Travel Matter checklist to ensure they are doing the right thing. The list includes advice to make follow the steps to making conscious travel decisions and includes ways to research companies, packing suggestions to be prepared. The checklist also includes ways to make less of an impact on the environment and how you can help when you return.
