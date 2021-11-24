Inside Travel Group Prepares for Future Tours With New Destinations
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz November 24, 2021
Inside Travel Group is preparing to host future tours in Japan and Southeast Asia after the announcement that Malaysia and Cambodia will be making it easier for travelers to visit.
Malaysia’s reopening date is set at January 1, 2022, at the latest, while Cambodia has lifted all quarantine restrictions for vaccinated travelers on November 15. InsideAsia Tours offers several itineraries across both countries that differ by budget, destinations and other travel styles.
“We all saw pictures of a beautiful but unusually quiet Angkor Wat and have heard about the impact the pandemic and lack of tourism has had on these places and local communities. InsideAsia has been organizing travel to Cambodia since 2013 and has always aimed to get low-level, sustainable tourism beyond the likes of Siem Reap, across this often underrated and beautiful country, to visit rural communities and to experience Khmer culture,” said Jeff Krevitt, vice president of marketing, Americas, for Inside Travel Group.
InsideJapan Tours will also host its last Virtually InsideJapan tour for the year with a trade-focused tour in Kamakura targeting travel advisors and other trade partners to help build excitement for the country’s eventual reopening in 2022. This tour will be held on November 30, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. EST. Those interested but who cannot make it will be able to rewatch the tour later on the tour operator's YouTube channel.
“The next tour will be filmed at the seaside temple town and ancient capital of Kamakura, which is an easy day trip from Tokyo, but so very different,” said John McMillen, Inside Travel Group’s Trade Marketing Manager.
“This particular trade-specific tour will be a chance for travel advisors to get an idea of what life is currently like in Japan, to gain interesting insight into the culture and to see the sort of thing clients will experience on a small group tour or fully tailored self-guided adventure. The live Q&A with myself and Tokyo-based Insider tour leader Brett Plotz will be the chance for advisors to ask anything about the country, the culture and how we work with the trade,” continued McMillen.
InsideJapan has sold over 55 percent of its tour spaces for next year and is expected to publish its 2023 itineraries later in December.
For more information about InsideAsia Tours, please click here. For information about InsideJapan Tours, click here.
