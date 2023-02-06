InsideJapan Launches 2024 Small Group Tours Following Popular Cherry Blossom Season
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz February 06, 2023
InsideJapan Tours released its 2024 Japanese cherry blossom season small group tour dates early following popular demand for travel this year during the beautiful season, the first one in four years that travelers are once again able to experience.
Peak cherry blossom season is from late March through early April. The tour operator has put all new inquiries for travel prior to April 12 on hold, though it encourages travelers to consider visiting in May or during another season.
“After a successful 2019, it is a relief that we are picking up where we left off as people want to travel to Japan again,” said Trade Marketing Manager, John McMillan. “Instead of 2023 being about travel getting back on track, it’s now about keeping up with incredible demand. It’s clear that Japan is firmly established on travel wish lists, which as a Japan travel specialist, is great to see.”
InsideJapan offers several different tours during cherry blossom season in three different travel styles: Classic, Essential and All-Inclusive. From the sprawling city of Tokyo to ancient temples, travelers can enjoy visiting some of the best Japan has to offer, while also enjoying the cherry blossom season in all its glory.
