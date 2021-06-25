Insight Vacations Announces More Than 100 Definite Departures
Insight Vacations announced more than 100 definite departures on trips across Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.
In a sign that travel is returning to normal, clients can rely on several definite departures scheduled with the tour operator through October.
“With the announcement of the European Union and other countries re-open to U.S. travelers, we are very excited to travel again with our guests on these definite departures, offering the utmost service, wellbeing, and unforgettable immersive experiences,” said Guy Young, president of Insight Vacations. “We want to make sure our guests feel confident in booking their next journey with us, and our wide range of definite departures provides plenty of options for when, how and where they want to travel.”
The definite departures include a variety of classic and small group guided vacations with a maximum of 24 guests. Trips with more than 22 guests have the benefits of a well-being director who provides assistance during guests’ travels and ensures adherence to new well-being protocols and hygiene standards developed with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Several of these journeys include Insight Vacations’ signature Make Travel Matter Experiences with its nonprofit TreadRight Foundation.
Included in the definite departures are the 11-day Best of Italy on September 4, 11 and 18 and October 9 and 21.
The Best of Spain and Portugal itinerary also offers definite departures on September 3, 12, 17, 24 and 26 and October 1, 2, 9 and 15.
There are definite departures for the nine-day Natural Wonders of Iceland as well as the 16-day Country Roads of France.
