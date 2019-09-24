Insight Vacations Announces New 2020 Europe and Britain Collection
WHY IT RATES: Insight Choice is now available for the majority of premium escorted journeys.
Insight Vacations is excited to get clients up close and personal with the launch of their new 2020 Europe and Britain collection with 100-plus magical journeys including five brand new trips.
Also, new for 2020 is Insight Choice, where guests can choose their own adventures.
For most of this year’s European guided journeys, Insight’s Travel Directors will offer clients the choice of two included experiences. Guests can choose experiences reflecting their varied interests from art, fashion, food, local traditions and nature excursions.
In addition, they will enjoy new Insight Experiences, including a visit to the Cristina Heeren Foundation in Seville, a private flamenco school and beneficiary of a TreadRight Foundation grant which provides scholarships to deserving students.
This support will help ensure that the flamenco tradition lives on in the local community and continues to create opportunities for generations to come. Guests will participate in a dance class and be given front row seats to watch a fiery flamenco performance.
Due to popular demand, the Ancient Civilizations collection is back, featuring 18 trips to nine countries. Guests are invited to explore some of the world’s most ancient civilizations in the Eastern Mediterranean, North Africa and the India subcontinent.
In celebration of the biggest premium journey collection of the year, Insight Vacations is offering a 10 percent discount with their popular Early Payment Discount for guests who book and pay in full by December 18, 2019. In addition, past guests and Club Bon Voyage Members can save up to 5 percent.
“As the ‘Europe Specialists,’ we have further enhanced the art of traveling in style with our commitment to enhanced personalization during our guests’ guided journeys where they can choose their Insight Choice experiences to suit their interests and select their preferred restaurants on Dine-Around evenings for more intimate settings with smaller groups of companions,” said Jon Grutzner, president of Insight Vacations. “Guests can also choose Optional Experiences, offering a range of activities during their free time and they can let our Travel Directors know their travel preferences in advance with our innovative MyInsight online holiday hub.”
Guests can view the full collection of European itineraries and discover the magic of an Insight Experience with five new premium escorted journeys, including:
Country Roads of Wales, Devon & Cornwall:
Guests will travel and relax in style on this new 11-day journey where they will experience an Insight Choice at Brecon Beacons, a mountain range in South Wales to explore the stunning fauna and flora on a hike with a ranger or join a lecture with a naturalist.
Afterward, they will savor deliciously authentic dining during a Farm-to-Table lunch for a flavorful seasonal meal with local ingredients. Guests will stay two nights at one of Britain’s most outstanding hotels, Bovey Castle, nestled in the beautiful valleys of Dartmoor National Park.
Guests ill also enjoy an Insight Experience at the stately home, Sandhouse in Dorchester with the Lady of the Manor, Caroline Huyshe over Devonshire tea, sandwiches, and scones.
Guests will spend two nights relaxing at the five-star Red Carnation boutique hotel, Summer Lodge Country House in timeless style, nestled in the enchanting village of Evershot.
Guests can also enjoy these brand-new Insight Choice experiences on the following itineraries:
Glorious Switzerland
During a relaxed start in Lucerne, guests will ascend mount Stanserhorn in its unique open-top cable car and can choose between joining a Swiss ranger and learning about the local wildlife. Or they can embark on a leisurely walk through the scenic marmot park and along the Rock-Gipfelweg trail leading to the summit.
French Heritage
In Paris, guests can select between shopping at the chic Galeries Lafayette and a guided experience around the vibrant Right Bank led by a Local Expert. Alternatively, they can join a Local Expert, a passionate foodie to explore small boutique shops and sample delectable sweet treats and delicacies.
European Rhapsody
In the elegant Austrian capital of Vienna, guests can choose between a visit to a traditional Viennese Cafe to enjoy local specialties of coffee and the famous sachertorte chocolate cake. Or they can listen to Mozart’s musical masterpiece and participate in a Viennese Waltz dance lesson.
Britain & Ireland Explorer
In the charming town of Killarney, guests can select between a scenic ride on a horse-drawn jaunting car with the local jarveys or join an easy-paced hike with a Local Expert along the lakeshore.
Romantic Britain & Ireland
In the heart of Devon, guests can choose between a walk and foraging experience in Dartmoor National Park or a scenic cruise of Plymouth harbor to explore the stunning coastline views.
SOURCE: Insight Vacations press release.
