Insight Vacations Introduces Exclusive Airfare Offer for Select Itineraries
Tour Operator Insight Vacations October 08, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers can save up to $300 per couple on economy airfare when they book an immersive experience with Insight Vacations this fall.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
For guests looking to taste wine under the Tuscan sun, relax on a cruise over the turquoise-blue waters of Greece or take a private tour of the magnificent architecture of ancient Egypt, look no further than Insight Vacations’ remarkable trips to Europe and beyond.
Insight Vacations’ extraordinary air offers will give travelers the chance to experience Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, Egypt and Morocco in-depth with deliciously authentic dining, immersive experiences with locals and hand-picked, premium hotels located in the heart of the destination.
Our passionate Travel Directors will be with guests every step of the way providing a seamless, magical and unforgettable experience.
From now until Nov. 8, travelers can save up to $300 per couple on economy air on departures from Oct. 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020, and Sept. 1, 2020, to Nov. 15, 2020. By choosing flights with American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair and Iberia, travelers can save $150 off per person on Economy, $200 off per person on Premium Economy or $300 off per person on Business Class.
Explore Insights’ immersive trips to Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, Egypt and more:
Best of Italy (11 days): Showcasing Italy’s grandest attractions, this remarkable journey takes guests to historic landmarks with a local expert such as the Vatican Museum, the Bramante Staircase, the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica. In Tuscany, guests will enjoy a guided visit through the house of the Italian Renaissance diplomat and writer, Niccolò Machiavelli, with a special opening of his private office where he wrote “The Prince.”
Afterward, guests can taste wines made from vineyards surrounding the home. They’ll also visit the Italian garden for a view of Florence’s iconic domed cathedral and explore the historic cellar connected to one of the oldest restaurants in Italy by a secret tunnel. On Giudecca Island, guests will admire the age-old skill of glassblowing by skilled artisans at an arts center, and in Venice, they’ll ride on a gondola while being serenaded through the historic canals under starry skies. Travelers will also take a private cruise to the Isle of sun-kissed Capri to enjoy breathtaking views of the Tyrrhenian Sea.
Greek Island Hopper (10 days): Travelers can exhale and relax as they explore the best of Athens and the most iconic islands. Their Greek adventure begins in Athens by spending their first day with a Local Expert to visit the ancient sights of the Acropolis and Parthenon.
Guests will join the locals and take a ferry to Santorini and unwind for the next four days as they witness the world’s most spectacular sunsets while sipping cocktails. They will also explore this Instagram hotspot and volcanic island with a local Geology Expert. The adventure continues by sailing across to scenic Mykonos where they will spend another four days to explore the pretty white and blue streets, sunkissed beaches and enjoy fresh Mediterranean cuisine including delightful Welcome and Celebration Dinners. Guests will also meet a local captain where they will embark on a leisurely cruise around the island.
Wonders of Egypt (9 days): Guests begin this spectacular journey by visiting the Egyptian Museum in Cairo and viewing the treasures of Tutankhamun with Insight’s professionally trained Egyptologist. They’ll experience the splendor of the Great Pyramids and venture inside one of the inner chambers before gazing upon the mythical Great Sphinx.
Clients then take a scenic flight to Luxor, where they explore the massive temple complex of Karnak before boarding their cruise ship then visiting the Temple of Luxor, a UNESCO World Heritage site. On the west bank of the Nile, they’ll explore the Temple of Hatshepsut and the Valley of the Kings, home to the magnificent tombs of Egypt's pharaohs, and visit a working bakery to watch local artisans making authentic Egyptian bread. The following evening clients experience a traditional Egyptian dinner and galabeya party, and on the final day, they see the imposing Aswan High Dam, the Unfinished Obelisk, and the majestic Temple of Isis.
The trip ends with a ride in a traditional Nile felucca, where clients learn about the art of sailing this ancient craft from a local sailor. When guests travel with Insight Vacations, they won’t just see a destination, they’ll meet it, feel it and taste it.
In addition to the above air offers, Insight Vacations is also offering a 10 percent savings to Europe with their popular Early Payment Discount for those who book and pay in full by December 18, 2019. This discount is combinable with Insights’ air offers.
SOURCE: Insight Vacations press release.
