Insight Vacations Launches 2021 Preview Collection

Tour Operator Insight Vacations February 25, 2020
Insight Vacations has released its 2021 Preview Collection earlier than ever before due to client demand. Guests are provided an amazing offer only available for a limited time to travel to Europe and beyond in 2021 with unbeatable 2020 prices.
Guests can book now and pay only a deposit starting at $200 to take advantage of the Preview Price Guarantee on the widest selection of journeys and departures. Insight Vacations’ Preview destinations include Europe, the Ancient Civilizations and USA & Canada.
Travel Advisors can encourage their clients to book with confidence and know that if the prices of our trips increase, we will honor the Preview price and if the prices go down, we will refund the difference.
Clients can take advantage and save with the Preview Price Guarantee by booking and paying in full by Sept. 15, 2020. They can also save 10 percent with the Early Payment Discount. In addition, past guests can save an extra 5 percent across certain trips and departures.
“We listened to our clients’ feedback and we have launched our 2021 Preview earlier than ever before, offering the opportunity to lock down the best prices and travel in comfort and style with ease of mind,” said Jon Grutzner, president of Insight Vacations. “Our most popular smaller-group journeys from across Europe and beyond sell out fast and our loyal Travel Advisors can encourage clients to book early to secure their space on their preferred journey and departure dates with our Preview Price Guarantee.”
Guests can view the complete collection of the Europe and beyond 2021 Preview itineraries and get up close and personal with over 70 magical Insight Experiences including:
Authentic Insight Experiences
On this 10-day immersive journey to Spain’s three most diverse and cultural cities including Barcelona and Madrid, clients will explore San Sebastian’s renowned culinary scene. They will join an expert foodie guide and indulge in the Basque version of tapas by visiting the most popular local pintxos bars around the charming old town.
—Sicily In Depth with Malta Option
This unforgettable 11-day journey explores the rich cultural legacy of this stunning island. Guests will enjoy an exclusive Insight Experience in Trapani, meeting the owner of a local farm and strolling through the olive groves. They will also sample some of Sicily’s freshest olive oil with a wine tasting followed by a delicious light lunch of regional specialties.
During this eight-day picturesque journey from Boston to Portland, guests and nature lovers will view the spectacular autumn foliage along the White Mountains. They will also meet a naturalist guide in New Hampshire who will provide an insightful discussion on North World’s ecology and wildlife.
For reservations, contact your district sales manager, call Insight Vacations at 1-800-582-8380 or visit www.insightvacations.com.
SOURCE: Insight Vacations press release.
