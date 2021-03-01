Insight Vacations Launches New Wander Women Journey and Experiences
Tour Operator Insight Vacations Lacey Pfalz March 01, 2021
Insight Vacations has launched a new 12-day Wander Women journey, Venice & The Croatian Coast, a Women’s-Only Tour, in celebration of International Women’s Day, on March 8.
The journey will take place in summer of 2022 and will introduce women travelers to inspiring women making important impacts on their communities throughout Croatia.
The journey includes three new #MakeTravelMatter Experiences that are designed to support the United Nations’ Global Goals while uplifting local women through tourism. Insight has committed itself to hiring women Travel Directors, Local Experts, Experiences Hosts, Coach Drivers and more as part of this initiative.
Throughout the journey, travelers will visit Fonda Fish Farm in Slovenia, where Irena Fonda works to conserve local species of fish in the Gulf of Piran, as well as the DEšA Regional Center in Dubrovnik, which helps empower women and refugees while promoting traditional cuisine and handmade goods.
Céline Cousteau, TreadRight ‘Planet’ Ambassador and environmentalist, will join the journey as a special guest.
“More than 50 per cent of the global workforce in our industry are women and female clients are yearning for uplifting and immersive experiences. On this International Women’s Day, we #ChooseToChallenge by seeking out and celebrating women’s successes with local female trailblazers, artisans and community leaders whom we visit and support across the globe,” says Ulla Hefel Böhler, Global CEO for Insight Vacations. “Our newest Wander Women Croatia journey will highlight our meaningful #MakeTravelMatter Experiences where like-minded female guests can personally connect with outstanding local women and spend time with our inspiring TreadRight ‘Planet’ Ambassador, Céline Cousteau,” she concluded.
Space on the journey is limited, so click here to learn more or to reserve your spot. The first women’s-only journey, Inspirational India, is set to depart in October 2021, and is still taking reservations.
