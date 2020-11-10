Insight Vacations Offering Latin America Trips for the First Time
WHY IT RATES: Insight Vacations is offering trips in South America for the first time, and the company also has new experiences on its North America itineraries. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Insight Vacations is pleased to launch its new 2021-2022 Americas collection including Alaska, Western & Southern USA, East Coast USA, Canada and for the first time, Latin America. They are also thrilled to now offer five trips in the United States which are available throughout the year: Best of California, Enchanting Canyonlands, Great Western American Adventure, Desert Escapes of California & Arizona and New England’s Fall Foliage. Giving guests more flexibility of when to travel, so they can enjoy milder temperatures and witness the beauty of the seasons in all their glory.
When clients start making their travel plans again, Insight will offer peace of mind as the award-winning brand has implemented The Travel Corporation’s (TTC) new well-being protocols and hygiene standards. Smaller groups and more personal space on the uniquely customized luxury motor coaches with extra legroom enables guests to travel with a sociable group and still maintain their physical distance. Further, the brand is offering a flexibility promise which means guests are free to change their travel plans up to 30 days before the departure of their journey.
In celebration of the Americas launch, clients who book and pay in full by December 17, 2020, will be able to save 10 percent. Guests who have traveled with Insight Vacations and TTC’s sister brands can benefit from a further five percent savings. Travel Advisors can recommend to their clients to book early since space is limited on these smaller group journeys.
“Being part of a family-owned and run business for the past 100 years, the well-being of our guests and team has always been our top priority, and when clients are ready to travel again, we will have implemented various new protocols so they can travel and relax in style,” said Jon Grutzner, president of Insight Vacations. “With the launch of our new 2021-22 Americas collection, we are excited to announce journeys to Latin America for the first time. From Peru to Patagonia and Argentina, to the Atacama Desert, guests will delve into the ancient archaeology, vibrant cultural heritages and traditional cuisines that this region is renowned for,” he said.
Clients can view the full collection of these 20 itineraries including the following new premium journeys guided by highly skilled Travel Directors.
New - Peru with Machu Picchu & the Nazca Lines
This new 10-day adventure explores Peru’s Incan history, regional cuisine and 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the giant geoglyphs of the Nazca Lines and the culinary capital of Lima. Guests have the opportunity to make travel matter by visiting and supporting a local traditional Quechua woman weaver in the Sacred Valley and learn about the cultural significance of this 10,000-year-old Andean textile tradition. They will also join a Pachamama ceremony honoring Mother Earth followed by a lunch feast featuring an Andean cooking technique where the locally grown produce is baked in a hole in the earth using hot stones and covered with damp grasses and soil. After embarking on a 360° IncaRail train ride, guests will enjoy an Insight Experience guided visit to Machu Picchu, where they will meet Local Experts in small groups. These experts will take clients through the ancient citadel nestled in the slopes of the Andes and highlight the archaeological significance. Onward to Cusco, clients will enjoy a stargazing Insight Experience at the Planetarium for a private, after-hours tour. They will learn about cosmology and this center of interpretation of Inca astronomy.
New – Best of Chile from Atacama to Patagonia
On this exciting 11-day itinerary, clients will discover Santiago’s vibrant culture, the vast wilderness of the Atacama Desert, majestic landscapes of Patagonia and glaciers of the south. In the Casablanca Valley, they will enjoy an Insight Authentic Dining Experience with a visit the Kingston Family Vineyard for a private tasting which is recognized as one of the best wineries in the country. The family’s wine collection has been featured on the wine lists of top restaurants including Aureole in New York. During an exclusive Insight Experience in Chile’s Patagonia region, guests will join a Patagonian Ranch Cultural Experience and learn about the baqueano (cowboy) way of life. The ranch is located in breathtaking Torres del Paine National Park where clients will be shown how to properly saddle a horse and how to ride.
New - Argentina, Uruguay & Brazil Discovery
This 11-day journey explores three of South America’s unforgettable destinations, from majestic Iguassu Falls, to the exuberant revelry of Copacabana beach to the scenic wonders of Tijuca National Forest. Guests can photograph the spectacular views of Iguassu’s 14 falls, before heading out with a Local Expert to explore the Argentinian side of the park. They will later enjoy an Authentic Dining Experience with a Highlight Dinner at The Argentine Experience restaurant which serves traditional Latin cuisine. In Rio de Janiero, clients will join an Insight Experience with local botanist, Roberto Ramos for an exclusive guided visit to Rio’s Botanical Garden with more than 7,000 tropical species including a rare collection of orchids, exotic plants and ancient trees.
New – Country Roads of the Deep South
On this memorable 12-day road trip, guests will be fully immersed in the world of jazz, blues, country music, and honky-tonks in Southern USA. They will follow in the footsteps of music legends, Dolly Parton, B.B. King, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash where the journey begins in Nashville. Clients will enjoy an authentic Insight Experience with a behind-the-scenes visit to a local recording studio. This intimate experience introduces them to a performing artist, musicians and the techniques behind a song’s development. They will also have an opportunity to meet a rising musical star from the hit American television show, The Voice. In Memphis, guests will have access to an exclusive Insight Experience with a Local Expert who will accompany them on a private after-hours tour of Graceland and the archives. They will celebrate the end of their journey in New Orleans with its French roots and indulge in some delicious Cajun and Creole cuisine and soul food.
For reservations, contact your District Sales Manager, call Insight Vacations at 1-800-582-8380 or visit www.insightvacations.com.
SOURCE: Insight Vacations press release.
