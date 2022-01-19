Insight Vacations Offering New Small Group Van Tours in the US
Tour Operator Insight Vacations Lacey Pfalz January 19, 2022
Insight Vacations has launched a new collection of small group van tours throughout the U.S. for groups of up to seventeen individuals, visiting places like Yellowstone National Park and California’s coastline.
The tours will be conducted with an expert driver and a Travel Director on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van. Groups can be booked privately, or travelers can join a public group trip that hosts up to seventeen people. Each van includes spacious seats, overhead luggage compartments, a TV monitor, filtered water and USB ports.
Smaller groups ensure privacy and more personalized service, as well as access to restaurants, hotels and experiences that aren’t suitable for larger groups. Included in these new group tours are Insight’s MAKE TRAVEL MATTER experiences, which work to help uplift communities and environments through tourism.
Insight Vacations currently offers two new van tours, both with seven-day itineraries. The “Yellowstone Discovery” tour begins in Bozeman, where travelers can either hike or take an archery lesson before heading through Yellowstone National Park for four days, which includes a series of gentle hikes. Lastly, travelers can enjoy a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER experience at Grand Teton National Park with a visit to the National Elk Refuge.
The second new itinerary is “The Best of Northern California,” which is a roundtrip tour beginning in San Francisco. Travelers can enjoy visiting the Redwoods of the Muir Woods National Monument before heading to Point Reyes for a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER experience at Heidrun Meadery, where they’ll learn about beekeeping and brewing mead. They’ll then travel to Mendocino Headlands State Park before traveling to the botanical gardens for another MAKE TRAVEL MATTER experience, learning about the preservation of coastal ecosystems. Lastly, this trip ends with wine tastings at Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley before heading back to San Francisco.
Both of these trips begin at just over $4,000 per person and can be found on Insight’s website under the Regional trips section.
“There is a noticeable trend towards smaller groups, more intimate experiences, and a desire for travelers to positively impact the places they visit,” said Guy Young, president of Insight Vacations. “Our small regional group tours are perfectly suited to meet these growing trends, taking our guests further off the beaten track with experiences that are only accessible through smaller transportation and smaller groups.”
For more information, please visit Insight Vacations.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Insight Vacations, United States
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS