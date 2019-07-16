Insight Vacations to Offer New Trip to Arizona and California in 2020
Insight Vacations, the award-winning global leader in premium escorted trips, presents a new trip that showcases the magnificent desert landscapes of Arizona and the Hollywood glamour of California in its 2020 USA & Canada Premium Escorted Travel Collection.
This trip has been crafted thoughtfully to encourage travelers to discover Arizona and California’s majestic landscapes, distinctive regional flavors, and rich cultural heritage. The itinerary features a curated selection of Insight Experiences that are not readily available to the average traveler, such as a cooking class in Scottsdale, an exclusive tour with astronomers in Tucson and a behind the scenes tour of a historic downtown theater in Los Angeles.
Guests will stay at top-quality accommodations that puts you the heart of the destination, such as the Andaz Palm Springs-- the newest hotel in Palm Springs-- and the Loews Ventana Canyon—a luxury resort in Tucson with magnificent views of the Catalina Mountains and indigenous saguaro cacti. They’ll also enjoy deliciously authentic dining experiences including Farm-to-Table cuisine, a Dine-Around selection of restaurants, and Dine-at-Home experiences with our partner, EatWith, who specializes in connecting guests with local foodies for in-home meals.
Guests can view Insight’s full collection of 2020 guided trips here, with full details on the new, premium trip to the southwest—Desert Escapes of California & Arizona
This adventurous, eight-day journey delves into America's desert lands, as guests travel from the Golden State to Arizona.
In Palm Springs, guests will embark on a mid-century architecture tour lead by a history and architectural expert. They’ll also enjoy the Palm Springs Village Fest, a street fair featuring arts, crafts, food and entertainment.
For a unique experience in Tucson, they’ll meet with friendly astronomers who present an exclusive tour of the universe through a mobile observatory. A delicious culinary experience, they’ll go through Tucson on a Foodie Tour—known for farmer's markets, annual food festivals and fairs with a southwestern flair.
Along the way, guests will have the chance to ride the Palm Springs Aerial Tram, explore Mount Jacinto State Park, view enormous cacti in Saguaro National Park, visit the historic city of Tombstone, and explore the Heard Museum during a guided tour of American Indian art.
Travelers will stay in incredible hotels such as the Hotel Valley Ho, named one of the best-preserved mid-century hotels in the country, and Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, a top choice among luxury resorts in Arizona.
Insight Vacations’ 2020 USA & Canada brochure offers travelers the chance to experience North America in a way they’ve always dreamed of. Our exceptional collection of itineraries provides hands-on and cultural experiences that allows guests to travel in style and see the true insight of these destinations.
