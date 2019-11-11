Intrepid Announces Details of Its Annual Cyber Sale
Tour Operator November 11, 2019
The holidays are just around the corner and with that in mind Intrepid Travel has just announced its Cyber Sale.
Here are the key details for the carbon-neutral travel company’s biggest sale of the year:
Intrepid Travel’s Cyber Sale
Intrepid is offering 20 percent off all 2020 departures booked between November 25 and December 5, 2019. With more than 1,000 itineraries in 120-plus countries, Intrepid Travel offers authentic experiences while helping travelers minimize their footprint.
From foodie trips and cycling tours to family adventures and 18 to 29 tours, there’s truly an adventure for everyone.
Sample itineraries include popular tours such as the Armenia & Georgia Real Food Adventure, Galapagos Family Holiday, Indonesian Island Cruise, Cycle Japan, Trek Ethiopia: The Simien Mountains and more.
Travelers can visit https://www.intrepidtravel.com/cyber-sale beginning November 25 to take advantage of the deal.
Additionally, Intrepid’s sister brand, Peregrine Adventures, will be offering 15 percent off 2020 departures booked November 25 through December 5, 2019.
Operating in more than 80 destinations around the world, Peregrine Adventures' tours include more premium accommodations and are designed to move at a considered pace, providing travelers more time to explore, relax and enjoy a destination. Sample itineraries include Experience Botswana, Trails of Andalucia, Costa Rica Highlights, Morocco Food Explorer and more.
To book, visit https://www.peregrineadventures.com/cyber-sale starting November 25.
SOURCE: Intrepid Travel press release
