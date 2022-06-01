Last updated: 04:50 PM ET, Wed June 01 2022

Intrepid Expands US Portfolio With Hiking, Backcountry Adventures

Trekking in Olympic National Park.
Trekking in Olympic National Park. (photo courtesy Intrepid Travel)

Intrepid Travel is expanding its portfolio in the United States.

The tour operator, which is also B-Corp certified, has added 15 new itineraries around the U.S. The trips are focused on backcountry and hiking adventures that provide both a minimal footprint and immersive nature-based experiences.

New Itineraries
With the launch of these new adventures, the U.S. is Intrepid's largest destination. These journeys also more than double the tour operator's trekking portfolio within the country, offering guests more off-the-beaten-track trips in popular places such as Yellowstone, Yosemite and Zion.

Intrepid notes that sought-after parks like Yosemite receive an overwhelming number of visitors each year; however, very few venture away from the main trails, which are often packed with people.

The tour operator hopes to change this trend by offering access to iconic destinations through backcountry trails. The trips rely on responsible camping and a “pack in, pack out” philosophy that makes for some of the most sustainable holidays on the planet.

This style of travel has seen an increase in demand. In April 2022, Intrepid saw bookings in North America up 208 percent year-over-year, with customers predominantly planning active summer trips. For the U.S. year-to-date, active trip bookings are up 61 percent versus 2019, with walking and trekking tour bookings up a remarkable 211 percent.

The new journeys include Hiking and Backpacking Yosemite's North Rim, Hiking and Camping in Zion, Hiking Washington's Olympic National Park and Mt Rainier, Hike New Hampshire's Appalachian Trail and Presidential Peaks, Hiking and Backpacking North Carolina's Appalachian Trail.

The addition of these new experiences is the result of Intrepid's acquisition of Wildland Trekking, and Intrepid launched its own dedicated American operations hub in 2021, Intrepid DMC North America, to increase its capacity in the region.

