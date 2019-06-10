Intrepid Gears up for Growth With New Super Region
Intrepid Group, the world’s largest adventure travel company, is merging its business divisions in EMEA and The Americas as it positions itself for significant growth over the next five years.
The company has seen three consecutive years of record growth globally, with a 17 percent increase in revenue in 2018 and an EBIT result of roughly $10 million.
This structural change will allow the Australia-based group to build on this momentum as it looks ahead to its 2025 strategy, with ambitions to become the first billion-dollar adventure travel company, with purpose embedded as a guiding principle.
The EMEA and North American sales regions have been identified as key investment markets for Intrepid Group, and the new structure will put the company in a favorable position to build its profile and presence and meet its strategic goals.
The sales and marketing offices in London, Toronto, and New York will remain in place, under a restructured leadership team.
Michael Edwards, currently Chief Growth Officer for the global business, will take on the role of Managing Director EMEA & The Americas with responsibility for global brand.
Edwards will be supported by Aaron Hocking, currently regional director for EMEA, as Commercial Director for the merged region. He will have responsibility for B2B performance, new business development and growing the company’s tailormade division. Darshika Jones, currently regional director for North America, will become finance director across EMEA & The Americas.
James Thornton, Intrepid Group’s CEO, said: “As we develop our strategic plan for 2025, it’s essential that we have the right structure in place to achieve our goals. Both EMEA and The Americas have tremendous growth potential. This new structure will allow us to fuel that growth with purpose through collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation.”
“Our 2025 strategy will see us become the global vertically integrated leader in sustainable, experience-rich travel with revenues of $1 billion and with purpose embedded as a guiding principle.”
