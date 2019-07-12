Last updated: 01:14 PM ET, Fri July 12 2019

Intrepid Offers Free Thailand Cruise With Purchase of Antarctica Expedition

Tour Operator July 12, 2019

Thailand with Intrepid
PHOTO: Thailand with Intrepid (Courtesy Intrepid)

WHY IT RATES: It doesn't get much better than earning a free cruise simply for booking a vacation to an unforgettable destination like Antarctica.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.

The world’s largest adventure travel company, Intrepid Travel, has launched its biggest sale of the year, offering a free Thailand Cruise with the purchase of an Antarctica Expedition*, a savings of more than $3,300 per person.

Travelers can book now through July 31, 2019, for two unique adventures for the price of one in 2020.

Spot penguins and whales on the allusive seventh continent’s glacial landscapes, and set sail on Thailand’s west coast to explore jungles filled with Asian wildlife and snorkel pristine waters, home to a myriad of sea creatures. The limited-time sale will include these locally-led experiences:

Intrepid in Antarctica
PHOTO: Intrepid in Antarctica (Courtesy Intrepid)

—With a customer-to-crew ratio of 3:1, conquer the infamous Drake Passage and encounter Antarctica’s orcas, humpback whales, seals and penguins on Intrepid Travel’s Best of Antarctica (11 days, for as low as $9,342), or any of its Ocean Endeavour departures.

—Cruise the Thai Islands from Phuket and explore Southern Thailand’s less-visited isles. Discover jungle and boulder-studded shorelines, swim and snorkel in crystal-clear waters, spend leisurely afternoons jumping off the boat, or soaking in the sunshine (nine days, free of charge with the purchase of Antarctica Expedition).

Sale Details

Offer: Get a free Adventure Cruise in Thailand departing before February 28, 2020, when you book a category six and above cabin on the Ocean Endeavour, departing between October 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Terms and conditions apply.

Booking dates: July 11, 2019 – July 31, 2019

Travel Dates: Adventure Cruise in Thailand departing before February 28, 2020. Ocean Endeavour departing between October 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

This offer is only valid when booked by phone (1-800-970-7299) or live chat.

Note: This deal can be combined with our Antarctica early bird discount. Not valid on Polar Expeditions

SOURCE: Intrepid press release

