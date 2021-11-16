Intrepid Travel Launches Largest-Ever Collection of US Trips
November 16, 2021
Intrepid Travel has announced a collection of 38 new trip itineraries throughout the United States set to depart beginning in 2022.
Launched with the goal of providing travelers with more diverse perspectives and experiences while touring some of the country's iconic sites, the new collection marks the most robust offering in the U.S. in the adventure travel company's history. The additions bring Intrepid's total portfolio in the U.S. to 57 tours covering as many as 28 states and Washington D.C.
Examples of Intrepid's new offerings include the six-day South Dakota to Montana Parks Explorer itinerary starting from $2,130 per person that features stops at Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park and Yellowstone and a visit with a tribal historian who will lead guests through Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument and a six-day Tennessee Music Trail to New Orleans tour starting from $2,450 per person boasting visits to the Sun Studio in Memphis, Elvis Presley's home at Graceland and jazz haven New Orleans.
Travelers can also select a six-day Portland to San Francisco Discovery tour starting from $2,250 per person; a six-day Best of Montana itinerary available from $1,750 per person and a seven-day Georgia History Trail to Nashville starting from $2,440 per person.
"We’ve thought for a long time about the unique role Intrepid can play in the United States," Intrepid Travel CEO James Thornton said in a statement accompanying Tuesday's announcement. "We felt compelled to not only offer sustainable and unique travel experiences for both domestic and international travelers, but to also ensure we use the power of tourism as a force for good."
"We created these itineraries to showcase the U.S. through a more authentic and diverse lens. While they will offer travelers the chance to see the country’s most iconic sites and cities, they also celebrate the lesser-known places, communities and highlights that make up the rich fabric of America," added Thornton. "While we did include many of the well-loved places that get people excited to travel, we took it a step further by celebrating the small towns and varying perspectives that allow travelers to understand what America is—not just at its surface, but rather at its core."
For more information on Intrepid Travel’s U.S-based trips, visit Intrepidtravel.com/united-states
