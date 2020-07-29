Intrepid Travel Offers Upfront Commissions for August Bookings
Janeen Christoff July 29, 2020
Intrepid Travel has announced its new Commission Fast-Track offer for August bookings.
Travel advisors making bookings during the month will receive $200 in upfront commissions.
The offer is valid on Intrepid trips, as well as on tours with its sister company Peregrine Adventures. Itineraries must have a minimum booking value of $2,000, excluding Tailor-Made trips, Australia trips and 18-29s trips.
“We know this is a challenging time for the entire travel industry, particularly while there is still so much uncertainty around international border openings. We want to show our appreciation for our travel agent partners by offering partial commission upfront to help make this time a little bit easier,” said Megan Bailey, sales director in North America for Intrepid Travel.
The upfront commission will be paid to the agency via direct deposit within three weeks of the booking date. The remainder of the commission will be paid when the trip departs. The offer can only be applied to new bookings, including the use of future travel credits.
Travelers must make a deposit of $400 when they make their booking, and a $600 deposit is required for adventure cruising voyages and Peregrine Adventures tours. For polar voyages and trips that include gorilla permits, a $1,000 deposit is necessary.
Intrepid has introduced a new Flexible Bookings policy to make travelers feel at ease when booking their trips, which permits changes to travel plans 21 days before a scheduled departure, allowing for new travel dates or an entirely different trip with no change fees.
The company operates under the Safe Travels guidelines from the WTTC and has been endorsed by the organization.
