Intrepid Travel Unveils Annual Integrated Report
Tour Operator Claudette Covey March 22, 2023
Intrepid Travel, a socially conscious adventure tour operator, released its annual Integrated Report, which details the company’s financial, environmental and social performance throughout 2022.
“This report marks Intrepid’s transition from survival to revival mode,” said Intrepid Travel CEO James Thornton.
“I’m incredibly proud that we’ve continued to invest in the business and as a result, have emerged as a thriving, transformed company
“There were so many highs last year, including experiencing our best booking days in our history during November and December 2022.
“This was almost inconceivable at the start of the year and it’s truly remarkable how our business recovered, through the support of our industry partners and customers.”
The report “includes noteworthy accomplishments such as returning to strong operating cash inflow of $34.2 million (versus a $31 million outflow in 2021); reopening operations in 86 countries and rebuilding its global workforce through recruiting more than 500 new roles,” Intrepid said, adding that “the business has significantly reduced its operational loss (to $25.9 million in 2022, from $60.7 million in 2021), and that it will return to profitability in 2023.”
Other accomplishments detailed in the report include the majority acquisition of Wildland Trekking and JOOB, the Australian tour operator; and a record sales day on Dec. 3, which garnered $6.1 million in bookings.
Intrepid also received it best-ever Net Promoter Score – a metric that measures the customer experience and predicts business success – of 75.
“From an environmental perspective, Intrepid’s report includes new and expanded carbon reporting, which now includes emissions generated from technology services, marketing and more” Intrepid said, noting the company produced significantly less greenhouse gas emissions in 2022 compared to 2019.
Intrepid is a B Corporation, which is an accreditation focused on such issues as employee rights, paying fair wages, paying local taxes and a achieving a high standard of business operations.
“Plans to increase the number of staff shareholders from 52 employees in 2022 to approximately more than 500 staff members in Q2 of 2023,” Intrepid said. “This will be achieved by the company opting to pay eligible staff 2022 bonuses via shares, in countries where this is possible.”
Intrepid also raised approximately $700,000 AUD through The Intrepid Foundation, including $151,000 for emergency relief in Ukraine. “The Intrepid Foundation has a goal to more than double its fundraising in 2023,” the company said.
