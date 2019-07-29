Intrepid Travel’s Biggest-Ever 72-Hour Flash Sale
Tour Operator Laurie Baratti July 29, 2019
For a very limited time, Intrepid Travel, the world’s largest provider of adventure travel, is offering guests the opportunity to experience its awe-inspiring tours at up to fifty percent off the standard pricing.
This 72-hour event marks Intrepid's largest flash sale ever, with discounts available on ALL of its 1,000-plus, multi-day adventures on both land and sea.
Intrepid operates tours suited to every kind of traveler and in virtually every region across the globe. Travelers might opt to explore the tropical islands of Indonesia on an eight-day adventure cruise at a discount of more than $1,500 USD, save over $1,000 USD on a popular ten-day Iceland adventure itinerary, or save over $1,000 USD on an immersive twelve-day food tour of Japan.
The Flash Sale guarantees incredible values on a range of diverse departures, such as twenty percent off Intrepid’s entire range of small group adventures, and thirty to fifty percent off sailing trips and adventure cruise itineraries.
Cruise across various locations in Asia, Europe, the Galapagos or the Caribbean; or select from among all sorts of land tours, with options available on every continent.
Aspiring adventurers will have to hurry, because these deals are only good on purchases made between July 30 and August 1, 2019. Discounted fares apply to eligible trips departing between August 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, with blackout dates from December 15, 2019 through January 15, 2020.
For more information, visit intrepidtravel.com/us/current-offer.
